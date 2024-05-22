 Skip to content

Edengrall update for 22 May 2024

0.70.0.18

Share · View all patches · Build 14459886 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 20:26:11 UTC

Features:
Added a buildable chest to help with inventory management

Bugfixes:
Stopped Tiana's wings from migrating out of her body (probably)
Fixed the outlines on the skybox
Fixed chemicals being on the same category as seeds

