Features:
Added a buildable chest to help with inventory management
Bugfixes:
Stopped Tiana's wings from migrating out of her body (probably)
Fixed the outlines on the skybox
Fixed chemicals being on the same category as seeds
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Features:
Added a buildable chest to help with inventory management
Bugfixes:
Stopped Tiana's wings from migrating out of her body (probably)
Fixed the outlines on the skybox
Fixed chemicals being on the same category as seeds
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update