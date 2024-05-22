 Skip to content

Ruzar - The Life Stone update for 22 May 2024

Version 1.16.1 - Added Keys To Turn Left / Right

Build 14459808 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 21:39:03 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Turn left now has a new key binding: the "DEL" key
  • Turn right now has a new key binding: the "PG DN" key

Changed files in this update

Windows English Ruzar - The Life Stone PC Depot 366511
  • Loading history…
