- Turn left now has a new key binding: the "DEL" key
- Turn right now has a new key binding: the "PG DN" key
Ruzar - The Life Stone update for 22 May 2024
Version 1.16.1 - Added Keys To Turn Left / Right
Patchnotes via Steam Community
