Minor Patch V0.6 + Bugfix

Bugfix

Fixed known issue: Bullets seem to linger when certain bosses are destroyed, it should work as intended now, but more testing will be needed.

Bugfix

Unintended collisions in spots on Stages 3 and 6 are fixed now.

Known issue: Flower enemies in stage 2 on hard mode keep shooting despite being dead, that should be fixed now.

Bugfix

The end credits roll has an issue that it sometimes appears at the bottom edge of the screen before the fade out, should work as intended, but might require more looking into.

Patch

Stage 5, boss 1 now has a smaller laser + hitbox during the ''laser rain'' attack.

Solar Ultimus power-up is now slightly nerfed + the backshot is no longer spammable.

Lowered option drops in a few places in Hard Mode because of the unintentional drop rate.

That's all I've got for now. Thanks, everyone for enjoying Tastrion and have a wonderful week.

Magnaremora signing out!