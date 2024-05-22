Patch 0.8.20240522.321

added color indication and tooltip to UI elements if Player cannot afford training

fixed Sown Field requirement not updating after Field Call is finished, preventing Player from unlocking Irrigation

fixed Orchard Sprayers having wrong path while working on the Field

added Engineering outfits for Staff working on constructions

fixed potential blocker in second campaign involving prematurely upgrading to Large Farm Owner's House

updated several plant materials used in storage and kistens

added greater variation to Staff headwear