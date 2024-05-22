added color indication and tooltip to UI elements if Player cannot afford training
fixed Sown Field requirement not updating after Field Call is finished, preventing Player from unlocking Irrigation
fixed Orchard Sprayers having wrong path while working on the Field
added Engineering outfits for Staff working on constructions
fixed potential blocker in second campaign involving prematurely upgrading to Large Farm Owner's House
updated several plant materials used in storage and kistens
added greater variation to Staff headwear
Farm Manager World update for 22 May 2024
Patch 0.8.20240522.321
