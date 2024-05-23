Task Force 0.6.5.2041

This update includes a ton of new Unreal Engine 5 assets that we're testing. Here's an example of a new map we're planning for a military outpost:

There's also dynamic weather that we've setup so the map is sometimes day time or night time, which will automatically enable/disable dynamic lighting such as industrial lights and spotlights.

We plan to add a lot more assets over the coming weeks as well. This should make the game feel fresh and up-to-date prior to re-releasing back on the store.

This update also addresses a critical issue with throwables falling through the ground when landing in water. It fixes a problem with footsteps as well that caused them to sound as if they're behind the player when spectating another player.