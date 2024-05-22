Patch R.1.2.65 - 05/21/2024

Hey Townies,
This patch is focusing on improving our changes in 1.2.64 and fixing bugs that came up from those changes.
New Silhouettes
• Berserker Silhouette Replaced.
• Dreamweaver Silhouette Added.
Improvements
• Trickster UI improvements.
• Replaced Coven Leader in Classic with Conjurer.
• Replaced Trickster ban in Classic with Socialite.
• Coroner will no longer visit their day target.
• Socialite will no longer visit their day target.
• The game will no longer check for an autowin mid-tribunal.
• Marshal Tribunals now will say "You may execute X players today." instead of trials remaining.
• Marshal lynch 2 coven achievement will now only be granted post-game.
Bug Fixes
• Fixed an issue that caused Russian players to be unable to re-login.
• Fixed various XML issues.
• Fixed Coven Leader showing target jailed message instead of target partying.
• Fixed a bug that rarely caused Coven Leader not being able to attack.
• Fixed Coven Leader getting no feedback if their target has defense.
• Fixed Conjurer being immune to parties.
• Fixed Coven Leader Retrain negating Doomed effect.
• Fixed Trickster losing absorbed attack if they get Roleblocked the night they Unleash.
• Pirate being controlled will no longer allow them to duel someone multiple times in a row.
• Fixed Insomnia not affecting Tavern Keeper.
• Fixed Ritualist being party-immune.
• Fixed Trickster being ignored by the auto-win check.
• Fixed Tracker getting results despite target being in a party.
• Fixed Jinx and Crusader killing Socialite party visitors when not attending.
• Fixed bug where Special Ability panel does not appear when retrained from Coven Leader to a Conjurer / Ritualist without the Necronomicon.
• Fixed Town Traitor hunt being 2 days instead of 3 at the start in some cases.
• Fixed a bug where Werewolf would kill partygoers after being denied.
• Fixed a rare instance where the Necronomicon would be duplicated.
