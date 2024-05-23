Share · View all patches · Build 14459477 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 15:39:11 UTC by Wendy

Hey Dungeoneers!

Here's a first patch for v2.4, mostly focused on fixing up bugs and some early balance tweaks.

Changes

Trinket Balance Changes

I'm making some balance tweaks to trinkets based on early gameplay data. I expect I'll be making more tweaks here later on, both to trinkets and the new Duelist abilities, once a little more time has passed.

- Mossy Clump upgrade cost increased

Ebony Mimics (from Mimic Tooth) adjusted to be more rewarding:

- Stats reduced by ~20%, now a little weaker than golden mimics

- Surprise attack damage unchanged (still really hurts!)

- Now contain two random item drops, in addition to normal golden mimic loot

- Trap Mechanism upgrade cost reduced

- Dimensional Sundial upgrade cost reduced

- Thirteen Leaf Clover upgrade cost reduced

Misc. Changes

- Enemies seen via mind vision can now be auto-targeted, but the game won't auto-aim as aggressively for performance reasons

- Added dev commentary for v1.3.0

Bugfixes

Fixed the following bugs:

Caused by v2.4.0:

- Saves from before v2.4 sometimes generating trinkets in the dungeon

- Errors when DM-300 took massive amounts of damage

- Duelist harvest ability being reduced by damage reduction effects twice

Existed Prior to v2.4.0:

- Various minor visual bugs and typos

- Swiftness glyph not working near neutral characters

- Specific cases where damaging immune enemies would count towards regen time during boss fights

- Ascension hero speed debuff triggering at 7+ amulet curse stacks instead of 6+

- Fixed view distance becoming 0 during final boss in specific cases