Hello!

We're excited to bring you our first update:

Character Name Colour-coding

You can now enable character name colour-coding in the Settings menu

In game it will look like this:





Bug Fixes

Fixed a few sound issues for smoother gameplay

Proofread for typos for a cleaner experience

Coming Soon

A more convenient Saves system

Updates to QTEs (Quick Time Events) for more accessibility

Thank you for your support!