The Crust update for 22 May 2024

Hotfix 0.90.16a

Share · View all patches · Build 14459384 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 19:52:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Multiple term contract notifications appearing during contract upgrades
  • Contracts capsule now leaves correctly
  • Optimized the Commercial Center screen, now it opens much faster
  • Localization edits

Changed

  • Commercial Center is now open from the beginning of the game, which gives access to the store of equipment and science points
  • Rover ability - geo-scanning, locked until learned
  • Tooltip in the construction panel now disappears if a module has been selected.
  • Tooltip in the construction panel disappears faster
  • Context menu interface size increased
  • “Hurricane Vivian” contract shows correct days of completion

Added

  • Fixed-term contract display, on the contract button.

