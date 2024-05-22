The module that caused the game to lag has been fixed
The armor value is now displayed in the equipment menu
The price of the scroll has been raised to 50
The sound of torches in the treasury has been fixed
Frostbite sound reduced
Elemental Strike now appears on Elite Spiders
In the tutorial, the loot next to the skeleton lights up
The book in the tutorial that shows it has been moved to a more obvious place
Trapped Souls update for 22 May 2024
Hotfix #2
