Hotfix Update v1.4.1

Hello, Knights!

How are you liking the Skills Mastery Update?

We've seen the videos and screenshots of some of the busted upgrade combinations (cough Dice cough) so rest assured, we'll be looking to make some balancing changes in 1.5. Until then, we hope you have fun with them!

Now, no update is complete without a few annoying bugs, so we decided to put out a patch to address them!

Please see below for everything that's included in this hotfix patch.

Note: items marked with 🔥 are a result of player feedback.

Balancing & Minor Adjustments

Reduced the cost in half for unlocking skill upgrades

Decreased the attack speed on the Praxis hands attack 🔥

Decreased the attack speed and reduced the number of lasers on the Praxis lasers attack 🔥

Fixes

Fixed an issue where the player could become softlocked when killing a miniboss with Soul Siphon and having its third upgrade equipped 🔥

Fixed a few issues related to bosses and relics, mods, or upgrades that spawn projectiles when refreshing a skill where the boss could take damage during its intro potentially causing a softlock 🔥

Fixed a multiplayer issue where a softlock could occur when one player has Brittle Scepter and another freezes an enemy with a perfect Frost Wall 🔥

Fixed a multiplayer issue where a softlock could occur if the host defeats a miniboss with Rupture’s Ultimate upgrade 🔥

Fixed a bug with Warrior Wisps and its third upgrade where players could become excessively healed 🔥

Fixed a bug where the ice rings from Frost Wall and Hailstone Armor wouldn’t damage or freeze Rakkling Nests

Fixed a bug with Gravity Well and its first upgrade where it would spawn a projectile

Fixed a bug that was allowing locked skill slots to be upgraded

Fixed a bug with the Oooh Shiny! achievement where it was unlocking without unlocking all the mods for a weapon 🔥

Fixed a bug that was preventing Invigorate from granting 20% attack speed

Fixed a bug with Razor Wind’s Empowered mod where it was applying 6 stacks instead of 5

Fixed a bug that was preventing Cloak and Dagger’s Ultimate upgrade from applying the proper amount of damage on crits

Fixed a bug with Void Mantle’s Laser Focus mod where it could cast dark spells multiple times 🔥

Fixed a bug with the exit door in the Credits minigame

Fixed some visual issues with various player auras where the visual effects would continue after the player dies

Fixed a bug where additional meteors could be seen by clients in multiplayer games 🔥

Fixed a visual issue where the revive message was not properly displaying for defeating a miniboss or boss

Fixed a few font issues that would occur when switching between languages

Fixed a few UI issues that were happening in various languages

That's it for this hotfix patch. Thank you for your continued support!

-Doom Turtle

