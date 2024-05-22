Changelog - demo_0.14.1

✨ What’s New?
- new sounds for several interactions
- added icons for all objects
✅ Bugs Fixed / Changes
- improved cloud resolution and formations
- increased size of scrollbar in object menu and adjusted background color
- changed wind sound slightly, also adjusted other sounds
- changed needed points for level 2 from 650 → 450
- fixed shadows
- fixed bug where bonusPoints were always subtracted, even if they were not active
- fixed bug where Rain didn’t trigger properly
- fixed bug where you could click on ingame UI while being in pause menu
- fixed bug where railTrack didn't reset after being deleted
- fixed bug where placing rails didn’t play sound
- fixed bug where FlowerBox was actually the BirdBath (lol)
- fixed bug where you couldn't place a new boat route after deleting the old one
- fixed some pink materials from railTiles
⚠️ Known bugs or issues with this version
- the scroll-bar of the asset menu doesn’t disappear correctly when toggling between categories
- when exiting the EDIT_MODE, camera jumps slightly away
- when switching from Ingame to MainMenu, sound may play on multiple layers
- descriptions are not accurate for buildings that give bonus points
- some bonus points are not being calculated currently
Changed files in this update