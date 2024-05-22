 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Calm Cove [Playtest] update for 22 May 2024

Changelog - demo_0.14.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14459240 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 19:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

✨ What’s New?

  • new sounds for several interactions
  • added icons for all objects

✅ Bugs Fixed / Changes

  • improved cloud resolution and formations
  • increased size of scrollbar in object menu and adjusted background color
  • changed wind sound slightly, also adjusted other sounds
  • changed needed points for level 2 from 650 → 450
  • fixed shadows
  • fixed bug where bonusPoints were always subtracted, even if they were not active
  • fixed bug where Rain didn’t trigger properly
  • fixed bug where you could click on ingame UI while being in pause menu
  • fixed bug where railTrack didn't reset after being deleted
  • fixed bug where placing rails didn’t play sound
  • fixed bug where FlowerBox was actually the BirdBath (lol)
  • fixed bug where you couldn't place a new boat route after deleting the old one
  • fixed some pink materials from railTiles

⚠️ Known bugs or issues with this version

  • the scroll-bar of the asset menu doesn’t disappear correctly when toggling between categories
  • when exiting the EDIT_MODE, camera jumps slightly away
  • when switching from Ingame to MainMenu, sound may play on multiple layers
  • descriptions are not accurate for buildings that give bonus points
  • some bonus points are not being calculated currently

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2967841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link