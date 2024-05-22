 Skip to content

Pogo Rogue update for 22 May 2024

Bug Fixes 5-22

Pogo Rogue update for 22 May 2024

Bug Fixes 5-22

  • Optimization for the tutorial, boss 1, and boss 2.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed the final boss to be defeated before its final phase.
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes caused tiles not to be drawn.
  • Fixed a bug where walls sometimes lose their collision boundaries, causing the player to fall through the map.
    Note: due to the nature of this fix, some users may experience a slight decrease in performance. We do not expect that this will impact the gameplay experience, but please report any performance issues that arise.

Thanks for playing Pogo Rogue!

