Bug Fixes 5-22

- Optimization for the tutorial, boss 1, and boss 2.
- Fixed a bug that allowed the final boss to be defeated before its final phase.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused tiles not to be drawn.
- Fixed a bug where walls sometimes lose their collision boundaries, causing the player to fall through the map.
Note: due to the nature of this fix, some users may experience a slight decrease in performance. We do not expect that this will impact the gameplay experience, but please report any performance issues that arise.
Thanks for playing Pogo Rogue!
