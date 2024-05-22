 Skip to content

KeeperRL update for 22 May 2024

KeeperRL v1.0 hotfix 18 is out

Build 14459126 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 19:06:03 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with stairs being unavailable in dwarves and necromancer keepers. If you have started a new game under hotfix 17, you'll have to restart to be able to build stairs. Sorry for that.

