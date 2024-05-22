Patch Notes - v0.6.2.3
Adjustments
Corrupted Mage:
- Reduced the range to trigger her Teleport Skill;
- Reduced the range she would keep from the player when attacking, in order to improve her behaviour close to the edge of the Stage;
- The Corrupted Mage doesn't collide with the boundaries of the arena, so teleporting outside of the arena should not be an issue anymore, as she will come closer to the player now before teleporting again.
Make It Rain:
- The Statue will stop working when the last enemy/boss is defeated on a Stage and stop dropping gold;
- The Statue won't work on Explorer Mode anymore, as it is not supposed to be active when there are no enemies left.
Bundled several Art Assets to improve performance and reduce game size.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue with the Sculptor's Bravery Idol as it was not applying its buff to the other Statues in its area of effect;
- Fixed the amount of Speed the Great Maligmics can acquire by pulling gold in and being able to teleport through the battlefield. The amount of speed increase has a limit now;
- Fixed an issue in the Forest Area, where the Stage S2 would be complete automatically if players left the area and came back before completing the Stage;
- Fixed an issue where enemies could die by debuffs if the player was defeated, causing the game to break. When the player is defeated, enemies won't take damage anymore.
