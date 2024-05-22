 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Melo's nightmare update for 22 May 2024

0.0.042

Share · View all patches · Build 14459076 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 19:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I apologize for the inconvenience.
Fixed an issue where the game could not progress

Please update to version ver 0.0.042

Changed files in this update

Depot 2943441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link