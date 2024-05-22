- Added new experimental Feature: Daily Quests
-- Access from Clan Selection -> Quests
-- Complete a Daily Quest to obtain the displayed Rune as reward
-- You can reroll a Daily Quest and its reward up to 10 times per day
-- Daily Quests should reset every day at 9:00 AM
- Chanced Druid Set to heal 2x WIS over 5 seconds
Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 22 May 2024
Update v1.11.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
