Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 22 May 2024

Update v1.11.9

22 May 2024

Patchnotes
  • Added new experimental Feature: Daily Quests
    -- Access from Clan Selection -> Quests
    -- Complete a Daily Quest to obtain the displayed Rune as reward
    -- You can reroll a Daily Quest and its reward up to 10 times per day
    -- Daily Quests should reset every day at 9:00 AM
  • Chanced Druid Set to heal 2x WIS over 5 seconds

