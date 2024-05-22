 Skip to content

Edge Of Endless update for 22 May 2024

1.2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 14458996 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 19:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-The battery carrying animation has been added.

-The battery has been optimized.

-TASK panel has been optimized.

-The visuals of the in-game buttons have been improved.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2938301
