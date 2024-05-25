 Skip to content

Unexpected Consequences update for 25 May 2024

Unexpected Consequences 0.9.0 Now Available

Share · View all patches · Build 14458974 · Last edited 25 May 2024 – 13:32:06 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.9.0 of Unexpected Consequences is now available. This update will take you through the next four days of chapter 2. You will have a lot of interactions with the ladies in your life over these days and have the opportunity for several lewd scenes. You will also potentially meet some new allies. This update also includes the typical bug fixes and typo corrections.

I hope you enjoy this update and look forward to the next. 0.10 will complete chapter 2, adding in all of your undercover time if you chose that route along with the exciting climax of the chapter and its immediate aftermath..

