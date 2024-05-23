 Skip to content

Chronique des Silencieux update for 23 May 2024

Hotfix 4.0.1j

Share · View all patches · Build 14458947 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 10:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed one element in chapter 2 not being recognized for a valid connection
  • Fixed some inconsistencies in dialogues, documents and journal entries

