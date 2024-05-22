Update Notes for May 22nd

Small fixes for this patch:
- [HUB] Interacting with the Gunship should now show text for clients
- Legion firearm gunshot should now be heard by all clients if fired by a client
- [Frozen Fort] Fixed an issue where you could potentially clip through the floor in a hidden room
- [Abyss] Fixed a pathing issue for enemies near Wards
- Updated FMOD to a newer version to try and resolve a sound bug
- Fixed an issue where players dropping out of an online session may stop the level's music/ambience
- Hitting the dummy should now show decimals in the damage numbers (It was previously rounded up)
- The dummy should now be less inclined to 'flip out' for clients when they first join into a level
- Fixed an issue where the blight tanks would not make any noise on death
- Fixed player skin tones/fur not always showing correctly when playing online
- Level transition errors now reset properly if it somehow was triggered, rather than triggering on every level load after the error happened
- Added music to versus maps
- [Fallen City] Removed a duplicate Mercie who was hanging out under the bridge
- [Fallen City] Fixed a staircase which had no collision
