 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zofia update for 22 May 2024

Update Notes for May 22nd

Share · View all patches · Build 14458881 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small fixes for this patch:

  • [HUB] Interacting with the Gunship should now show text for clients
  • Legion firearm gunshot should now be heard by all clients if fired by a client
  • [Frozen Fort] Fixed an issue where you could potentially clip through the floor in a hidden room
  • [Abyss] Fixed a pathing issue for enemies near Wards
  • Updated FMOD to a newer version to try and resolve a sound bug
  • Fixed an issue where players dropping out of an online session may stop the level's music/ambience
  • Hitting the dummy should now show decimals in the damage numbers (It was previously rounded up)
  • The dummy should now be less inclined to 'flip out' for clients when they first join into a level
  • Fixed an issue where the blight tanks would not make any noise on death
  • Fixed player skin tones/fur not always showing correctly when playing online
  • Level transition errors now reset properly if it somehow was triggered, rather than triggering on every level load after the error happened
  • Added music to versus maps
  • [Fallen City] Removed a duplicate Mercie who was hanging out under the bridge
  • [Fallen City] Fixed a staircase which had no collision

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Zofia Content Depot 652771
  • Loading history…
Linux Zofia Linux Depot Depot 652772
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link