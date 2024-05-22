Update Notes for May 22, 2024

Reduced the binary size by 50 MB by using Windows API codegen.

Speaking of reducing file sizes, I'm happy to announce that I have another project coming to Steam - CompressorX; two years ago I founded an AI research lab to create on-device models for various tasks. One of those models is really good at file compression, and I've rolled it into a new utility that can transparently compress your Steam library, restoring gigabytes of space on your disks, while letting you still play the game.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2988410/CompressorX/

A fun note: it uses the UI framework I've been building for all my open source Windows programs to modernize them, so once it's launched and we've collected community feedback it could be making it's way to Borderless Gaming very soon.

Other fixes: