The Wild at Heart update for 22 May 2024

Hotfix Patch 1.1.9

22 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed long-standing bug where player can get more Spritelings than their cap.
  • Safety net for rare bug where player can get to Frostfields Camp without a Shiverling. Now if this happens, you'll just be given a Shiverling.
  • Fixed issue where Faeflies can still spawn in an area where a hive was destroyed.
  • Updated engine for upkeep and small performance and QOL improvements

