- Fixed long-standing bug where player can get more Spritelings than their cap.
- Safety net for rare bug where player can get to Frostfields Camp without a Shiverling. Now if this happens, you'll just be given a Shiverling.
- Fixed issue where Faeflies can still spawn in an area where a hive was destroyed.
- Updated engine for upkeep and small performance and QOL improvements
The Wild at Heart update for 22 May 2024
Hotfix Patch 1.1.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
