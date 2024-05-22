Patch 2.0.4! Tutorial and more

Ahoy, Seaorama Captains! ⚓️

We’re excited to announce that Update 2.0.4 for Seaorama: World of Shipping is now live! This update includes several new features and important fixes to enhance your gameplay. Here's what's new:

🛠️ New Features

* **Added Tutorial:** A comprehensive tutorial that includes all recent add-ons to help new players get started and experienced players master new features.

Operation Manager Window: Added a "Hire" button for easier crew management.

* **Contract Display Fixes:** Improved the display of contracts in both port and contract windows for better clarity.

🐞 Other Fixes

* Various small bug fixes to improve overall gameplay stability and performance.

We can’t wait for you to dive into these updates and see the improvements for yourself. Enjoy the enhanced experience in Seaorama: World of Shipping!

The Seaorama Team 🚢💙