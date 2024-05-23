Hotfix 10 - 23.05.2024

It's time to drop our first hotfix after our latest Director's Cut Update. As before, we want to express our gratitude to everyone who shares feedback with us. Your input is invaluable in shaping the game.

Version: 1.4.1.73319 download size: 301.4MB

Changelog

Fixed an issue causing units summoned from unique items to infinitely multiply in the hub area. Previously created copies will despawn when you leave the location. We learned the hard way that you can, in fact, have too much of a good thing.

Slight rebalance focused on early game experience - minibosses have had their HP pool lowered on lvls 1-6 so as not to be so deadly to a 2-3 character party without proper equipment. Enemy DMG and HP was lowered by 10-20% on Normal and lower difficulties. Hard difficulty was very slightly rebalanced as well. Insane remains as it is - a significant challenge, requiring the most game-breaking builds to be conquered.

Fixed an issue that caused the new Elite Assassin to appear too often.

Fixed an issue with Warrior’s Frenzy passive skill that could have caused an infinite Attack Speed bug.

Fixed small glitches in dialogues and cutscenes throughout the game, including a bug that caused units that were sitting down to glitch and return to idle for a brief moment at the start of a dialogue.

Fixed a slight graphical issue on the opening splash screen.

Fixed a scrolling issue with conflicting drop-down lists.

Fixed a co-op issue that could have caused the client to be unable to change their weapon.

Fixed various exceptions that could have caused the game to become unstable.

Google Analytics data gathering was turned off by default.

Please note that all data gathered is completely anonymized and only tracks your in-game actions (skills used, story choices, character classes, etc.). We do not gather any data from your operating system or other software. You can always opt-out using an in-game option to remove all data related to your gameplay that was stored so far.

Please continue to share your feedback with us. The best way to do it is via the in-game "Report Issue" option or by joining our Discord and sharing it there. If you encounter a crash, please send a report after restarting the game.

