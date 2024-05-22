 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Starlab Playtest update for 22 May 2024

v0.4.4 Pre-Alpha - Interplanetary Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14458445 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 18:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes
[Interplanetary] Fix travelling between worlds
[Surfaces] Update remaining legacy world surfaces
[Grid Manager] Stop managing grid cells when travelling between worlds
[Mercury & Venus] Update orbits to prevent circle of influence overlap issues.
[Sky Sprites] Update Earth and Moon sky sprites orbits and scale when interplanetary
[Prompts] Position prompts correctly

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 2023491
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 2023492
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link