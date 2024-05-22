[BETA] Patch #2 - 34 New Steam Achievements

Please go to properties → Betas → RemakePlaytest branch to be able to play the new beta!

News on Rocky Mayhem Re-Launch

Great news regarding the progress of the re-launch which will bring some new content, more steam achievements and more! It will not be re-launching out of Early Access but more like the store page will be getting an updated overhaul! Hopefully this will bring more traction to the game and will help me get more feedback for future patches.

The re-launch will be sometime after I've spoken with my publisher about buying the publishing rights to this game so I can have free reign over it! Keep an eye :)) Now to the patch!

PATCH #2

NEW

34 New Steam Achievements (4 → 38)

Added Explosion Effect upon player death

CHANGES

Updated Game Over screen to add a "Quit" option

Updated Asteroid Destruction effect to suit new colour scheme

BALANCING

Increased Asteroid Spawn Rate (50% → 75%)

Increased Ship Flying Speed (110% → 130%)

Patches including new content or major changes will be slightly delayed now. As achievements are in place, there will be stuff for you guys to do while I prepare new content! I would like to increase the asteroid spawn rate and difficulty, but let me know!