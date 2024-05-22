 Skip to content

Old World update for 22 May 2024

Old World May 22nd Updated Test Build

Old World update for 22 May 2024 – 21:09:06 UTC

Test Branch 1.0.72435 Test 2024-05-22

Bugs Fixed

  • Fixed missing Game of the Week menu tooltip
  • Fixed units sometimes not deselecting
  • Fixed bug with resource placement from improvement pings
  • Fixed Pharaohs of the Nile scenario 5 goal help
  • Fixed Pharaohs of the Nile scenario 5 crash
  • Fixed Rise of Carthage scenario 1 Bireme goal becoming impossible
  • Fixed missing syntax in Rise of Carthage scenario 1 Spanish translation
  • Fixed errors viewing Rise of Carthage scenario events in event browser
  • Fixed Mod Browser missing tooltips
  • Fixed flickering on tribe widget
  • Fixed dynasty dropdown with random nation selected
  • Fixed options toggles not showing tooltips on setup screens
  • Text and event fixes

Changed depots in qa_internal branch

Windows 64-bit Ten Crowns Windows Content Depot 597181
macOS 64-bit Ten Crowns OSX Content Depot 597182
Linux 64-bit Old World Linux Content Depot 597183
