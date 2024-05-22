Old World May 22nd Updated Test Build

Test Branch 1.0.72435 Test 2024-05-22
Bugs Fixed
- Fixed missing Game of the Week menu tooltip
- Fixed units sometimes not deselecting
- Fixed bug with resource placement from improvement pings
- Fixed Pharaohs of the Nile scenario 5 goal help
- Fixed Pharaohs of the Nile scenario 5 crash
- Fixed Rise of Carthage scenario 1 Bireme goal becoming impossible
- Fixed missing syntax in Rise of Carthage scenario 1 Spanish translation
- Fixed errors viewing Rise of Carthage scenario events in event browser
- Fixed Mod Browser missing tooltips
- Fixed flickering on tribe widget
- Fixed dynasty dropdown with random nation selected
- Fixed options toggles not showing tooltips on setup screens
- Text and event fixes
