Polity - Online Role Playing - v3.4.0: Changelog

Welcome to the New Age of Polity! ☕
New Content:
🚀 Added many new settings and features to IDPhone Camera app
🚀 Added new collectible crystals to the islands. These crystals will be used for crafting and side quests in the future.
🚀 Added remaining battery power indicator for mobile version.
General Updates and Improvements:
🚀 Fixed several bugs related to side quests.
🚀 Fixed several bugs related to NPC dialogs.
🚀 Fixed several missing translations for quests, NPC dialogs and UI.
🚀 Fixed an issue that prevents moving from one profession place to other.
🚀 Fixed several issues caused by attempting to enter a room without meeting its requirements (cloth, completed quest etc.)
🚀 Fixed several UI optimization issues.
Currently Working On:
🚀 Working on a new colony (Shipyard).
🚀 Working on adding new items.
🚀 Working on adding new quests.
🚀 Working on adding new achievements.
🚀 Working on adding new customization.
🚀 Working on improving UI/UX design.
