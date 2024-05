Polity - Online Role Playing - v3.4.0: Changelog

Share Β· View all patches Β· Build 14458217 Β· Last edited 22 May 2024 – 18:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Welcome to the New Age of Polity! β˜•

New Content:

πŸš€ Added many new settings and features to IDPhone Camera app

πŸš€ Added new collectible crystals to the islands. These crystals will be used for crafting and side quests in the future.

πŸš€ Added remaining battery power indicator for mobile version.

General Updates and Improvements:

πŸš€ Fixed several bugs related to side quests.

πŸš€ Fixed several bugs related to NPC dialogs.

πŸš€ Fixed several missing translations for quests, NPC dialogs and UI.

πŸš€ Fixed an issue that prevents moving from one profession place to other.

πŸš€ Fixed several issues caused by attempting to enter a room without meeting its requirements (cloth, completed quest etc.)

πŸš€ Fixed several UI optimization issues.

Currently Working On:

πŸš€ Working on a new colony (Shipyard).

πŸš€ Working on adding new items.

πŸš€ Working on adding new quests.

πŸš€ Working on adding new achievements.

πŸš€ Working on adding new customization.

πŸš€ Working on improving UI/UX design.