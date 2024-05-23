Patch 2024.5.22a

Hi Community,

The latest patch is now available! Check out the patch notes below:

No interaction with Kluso when unlocking the quest “Thief of decency”

There was a bug that required reloading the world to interact with Kluso. This bug has now been fixed. You can interact with him as soon as the quest is unlocked.

Adjustment of markers on the world map

Some markers, such as inns, speos, etc., were incorrectly positioned. There was notably a shift in the majority of markers in the East of the map (Redland, etc.).

Duplication of Ena on the 7th terrace

It was possible for the character Ena to appear in multiple locations simultaneously during the player's progression in the story. This could occur in several ways. This issue has now been fixed.

Blockage of the quest “Oxalis needs help”

There was a way to bypass the cutscene with Jady, who asks us to defeat the boss at the back of the dump. By going behind the tents, one could skip the cutscene. If the boss was killed and then the cutscene triggered to unlock the quest, the objective to defeat the boss was not completed, and since the boss was already dead, the player’s game was blocked.

This problem has now been resolved: the cutscene can no longer be bypassed, and blocked saves will be fixed with this update.

--- These updates are part of our commitment to improving your gaming experience based on your valuable feedback.

As always, we appreciate your participation in refining Terra Memoria, ensuring it becomes better and better with each version update.

Thank you for your support!

