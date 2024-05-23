Patch notes Release 1.0 (v.122779)

Army General
- 4 new Army General campaigns: Fulda Gap, Airborne Assault, The Left Hook, and Highway 66
- An idle button has been added in Army General, allowing you to quickly select units to which no orders have been given, as well as quickly see their number. This feature also works in multiplayer.
- Added an audio option to have Army General NPC audios in English rather than in their native language.
Features
- Game tips added to loading screens
- Added tooltips detailing the difficulty level of each game mode
Operations
- Some units mistakenly present on the map by default were removed, as intended (Gotterdamerung, Hold Until Relieved, The Kitzingen Ruse, BackhandBlow).
- Hold Until Relieved : Removal of 2 useless transport units for NATO Alliance.
- Red Juggernaut : The PACT supply units involved in the optionnal objective no longer beneficiate from an increased resistance, making them killable, either on purpose or by collateral damage.
- Backhand Blow : Fixed a bug letting units used for FX be usable by the player at the start of the game.
Backhand Blow
- Starting units already deployed on the battlefield have been removed for both camps, as they should be.
Sledgehammer
- The reward helicopter granted at the capture of Lohra is now a Mi-24V AT as shown in the outgame deck preview.
Tutorials
- Aviation : Fixed a bug where an objective beacon was wrongfully placed at one corner of the map.
Data Fixes
- Fixed the DESANT. NSV model being a PKM
- Added MOT.-SCHÜTZEN (Strela) its missing AK
- Fixed CHASSEURS-PARAS' vet curve on par with other units with same availability
Generic
- Ground autocanon 20mm aiming time raised to 2.5s
- Ground autocanon 20mm reload time lowered to 2s
- Ground autocanon 25mm reload time lowered to 2.25s
- Moral gauge colors start from yellow to black
- Ruins damage protection values goes to 45%
- Terrain hint texts and values updated
- Automatic grenade launcher accuracy +5%; splash + 5%
- Antitank rockets suppress value raised by 10%
- AS VAL : ACCURACY STAT PER SHOT 90 => 75
- AKSU : ACCURACY STAT PER SHOT 70 => 55
- MAT-49, VZ 61 SKORPION : RELOAD TIME 2 => 1 SEC, +5 ACC STAT ET MOTION
- UZI RELOAD TIME 3 => 1.5 SEC, +5 ACC STAT, +5 ACC MOTION
- No terrain protection against HE and AIR ROCKET damages
- Small caliber MLRS (less than 200mm) reload time raised by 10%
- Artillery weapons suffer dispersion malus when stressed
- Shock range raised to 175 m and bonus reduced by 5%
- IFV trait : range raised to 350, stress shield lowered to 33%
- TANDEM missile have now +2 AP bonus instead of +1
- Command ranges increased per xp level
- Vehicle smoke dispenser ammo cost lowered by 4
- Gaining an xp level requires -20% experience points to acquire
- Howitzer minimal range reduced by 15%
- All howitzer dispersions reduced at max range except guided shells
- All open top mortar HP lowered to 8
- All mortar min range reduced by 15%
- All mortar dispersion at max range reduced
- Helo autocanon HE raised, reload time reduced
- New experience table for helos
- M134 gatling rework (HE raised, range raised, accuracy lowered) + 50% ammo for helos using them
- MMG for helos have different stats from ground MMG, giving them a higher rate of fire and better range.
Nato forces
USA
- Increased AVENGER's Stinger missile's aim time from 1 to 2
- M1047 LAV : Price increased 75 to 100, Base Availability decreased 4 to 3
- M150 : Price increased 35 to 40, Base Availability increased 4 to 5
- M1A1 ACAV : Price increased 270 to 290
- M1A1 ABRAMS : Price increased 260 to 270
- M2A2 BRADLEY IFV : Price decreased 85 to 80
- M551 ACAV : Price increased 80 to 100, Base Availability decreased 6 to 4
- M551 TTS SHERIDAN CP : Price increased 105 to 130
- M551 TTS SHERIDAN : Price increased 75 to 100, Base Availability decreased 8 to 6
- AH-6F LITTLE BIRD : Stabilizer decreased 3% to 2%, weapon Range increased 1025m to 1200m, Suppress damage increased 7 to 30
- OH-58C Scout : Stabilizer decreased 3% to 2%, weapon Range increased 1025m to 1200m, Suppress damage increased 7 to 30
- UH-60A BLACKHAWK : weapon Range increased 1025m to 1200m, Helicopter weapon Range increased 874m to 1025m
- UH-60A CO : weapon Range increased 1025m to 1200m, Helicopter weapon Range increased 874m to 1025m
- A-10A [RKT] : Price increased 180 to 200
- F-15E STRIKE EAGLE : Price decreased 350 to 330
- F-16CG [LGB] : Price increased 230 to 265, Base Availability decreased 2 to 1
- F-16C [AA] : Price increased 205 to 210
- F-16C [AA2] : Price increased 170 to 185
- F-16C [AT] : Price increased 230 to 235
- F-16C [CLU] : Price increased 230 to 235
- F-16C [HE] : Price increased 230 to 235
- F-16C [NPLM] : Price increased 230 to 235
- F-16C [SEAD] : Price increased 265 to 270
- F-4E PHANTOM II [CLU] : Base Availability decreased 3 to 2
- F-4E PHANTOM II [HE] : Base Availability decreased 3 to 2
- F-4E PHANTOM II [NPLM] : Base Availability decreased 3 to 2
- AERO-RIFLE LDR. : Price increased 75 to 85
- AIRBORNE : Price increased 60 to 70
- I-TOW : Base Availability decreased 6 to 5
- M2HB 12,7mm renamed AB M2HB 12,7mm
- AB M1025 HUMVEE TOW : Price increased 75 to 85
- M1025 HUMVEE TOW : Price increased 70 to 80
- M113A3 ACAV : Price decreased 60 to 55
11TH ARM. CAVALRY REGT.
* **F-16CG [LGB]** : cards increased 1 to 2, Veterancy locked
24TH INFANTRY DIVISION (MECH.)
* **I-TOW** : Fixed Veterancy ratio
* **F-4E PHANTOM II [HE]** : Fixed Veterancy ratio
* **F-4E PHANTOM II [NPLM]** : Fixed Veterancy ratio
* **M150** : Fixed Veterancy ratio
3RD ARMORED DIVISION
* **I-TOW** : Fixed Veterancy ratio
* **F-4E PHANTOM II [CLU]** : Fixed Veterancy ratio
* **F-4E PHANTOM II [HE]** : Fixed Veterancy ratio
* **F-4E PHANTOM II [NPLM]** : Fixed Veterancy ratio
* **M150** : Fixed Veterancy ratio
82ND AIRBORNE DIVISION
* **F-16CG [LGB]** : cards increased 1 to 2, Veterancy locked
* **M1047 LAV** : Fixed Veterancy ratio
8TH INFANTRY DIVISION (MECH.)
* **I-TOW** : Fixed Veterancy ratio
* **M150** : Fixed Veterancy ratio
United Kingdom
- LYNX AH.1 [RKT] can't be sold back anymore
- LYNX AH.7 FITOW : Price decreased 120 to 100, Suppress damage increased 198 to 312
- LYNX AH.1 [RKT] : Price increased 65 to 80
- AIRMOBILE : Price increased 60 to 65
- AIRMOBILE GUN GROUP : Base Availability decreased 8 to 7
- AIRMOBILE PIONEERS : Price increased 60 to 65, Base Availability decreased 8 to 7
- TERRIERS PIONEERS : Price decreased 45 to 40
- SAS PATROL : Base Availability decreased 6 to 4
- AIRMOBILE SCOUTS : Base Availability decreased 7 to 5
- M107A2 175mm : Price decreased 240 to 230
- FV511 WARRIOR ICV : Price decreased 110 to 100
- ROVER 101FC SUPPLY : Price decreased 25 to 20
- SAXON renamed AT105 SAXON
- JAVELIN LML : Price decreased 55 to 50
1ST ARMOURED DIVISION
* Added **WARRIOR APPLIQUE**
2ND INFANTRY DIVISION
* **AIRMOBILE GUN GROUP** : Fixed Veterancy ratio
* **AIRMOBILE PIONEERS** : Fixed Veterancy ratio
* Added **FV601 SALADIN**
* Added **FV603 SARACEN**
Federal Republic of Germany (Bundesrepublik Deutschland)
- BGS split between 5-man full MP-5 patrol BGS STREIFE (with 11th ACR) and BGS retaining the 9-man organization, but now with 3x MP-5, 5x G3 & 1x MG-3 (with TKS). BEWARE: make sure to reload them and/or their transport in your deck.
- TORNADO IDS [AT] : Price increased 230 to 240
- TORNADO IDS [CLU] : Price increased 230 to 240
- TORNADO IDS [HE] : Price increased 230 to 240
- B.G.S. renamed B.G.S. STREIFE
- B.G.S. STREIFE : Price decreased 30 to 20
- PIONIER (Armbrust) : Price increased 40 to 45
- PIONIER FÜH. : Stabilizer increased 20% to 25%
- PIONIER (Flam) : Stabilizer increased 20% to 25%
- RESERVE PIONIER : Stabilizer increased 20% to 25%
- FLIEGERFAUST : Stabilizer increased 20% to 25%
- TPz FUCHS MILAN : Price increased 25 to 30
TERRITORIALKOMMANDO SÜD
* Added **B.G.S.**
* Removed **B.G.S. STREIFE**
France
- AMX-30 B : Price decreased 90 to 85
- ERC-90 SAGAIE PC : Price increased 110 to 140
- ERC-90 SAGAIE : Price increased 90 to 110
- ERC-90 SAGAIE RECO : Price increased 110 to 120
- JAGUAR [SEAD] : Price increased 185 to 205
- JAGUAR [SEAD2] : Price increased 205 to 215
- MIRAGE F1 CT [LGB] : Price increased 240 to 265
- PRÉVÔTÉ : Stabilizer increased 30% to 35%
- M2HB 12,7mm renamed AB M2HB 12,7mm
- DRAGON-PARAS : Price decreased 80 to 75
- CHASSEURS-PARAS : Price decreased 60 to 55, Base Availability increased 9 to 10, trait Shock removed
- LÉGIONNAIRES-PARAS : Price increased 70 to 80, Base Availability increased 5 to 6
- RÉSERVISTES : Stabilizer increased 30% to 35%
- SAPEURS (Flam.) : Stabilizer increased 30% to 35%
- PARA. SAS : Price increased 70 to 75
- AMX AuF1 : Price decreased 260 to 230
- VLRA PMB : Price increased 55 to 60
- AML-60-12 : Price increased 35 to 40
- AML-90 : Price increased 70 to 80
- VAB MILAN : Price increased 30 to 35
- VBL MILAN : Price increased 60 to 70
- VBL RECO : Price increased 30 to 35, Base Availability decreased 6 to 5
- VLRA 20mm : Price increased 40 to 50
11E DIVISION PARACHUTISTE
* **CHASSEURS-PARAS** : cards decreased 4 to 2, base Veterancy changed from 0 to 1
* **LÉGIONNAIRES-PARAS** : Fixed Veterancy ratio
* **CMDT SAPEURS-PARAS** : cards increased 1 to 4
* **VBL RECO** : Fixed Veterancy ratio
* Added **PARAS-MARINE**
* Removed **RÉSERVISTES**
5E DIVISION BLINDEE
* **VBL RECO** : Fixed Veterancy ratio
Belgium
- F-16A [AA] : Price increased 150 to 155
Pact forces
- Increased MOT.-SCHÜTZEN (Metis)'s missiles loadout from 4 to 6, on par with other Metis-armed squads
- Added MOT.-SCHÜTZEN (Metis) its second RPK, on par with other MOT.-SCHÜTZEN
- Added MOT.-SCHÜTZEN (SVD) its second RPK, on par with other MOT.-SCHÜTZEN
- Added MOT.-SCHÜTZEN (Strela) its second RPK, on par with other MOT.-SCHÜTZEN
- Replaced KDA's RPG-7 with a RPG-2
- Increased ZPU-4's aim time from 1 to 2s
USSR (СССР)
- BMP-1P : Price increased 35 to 40
- BMP-1PG : Price increased 40 to 45
- T-64B : Price increased 235 to 240
- T-64BV : Price increased 250 to 255
- T-80BV IZD. 29 : Price increased 270 to 275
- T-80BV : Price increased 260 to 265
- T-80U : Price increased 305 to 310
- Mi-24D DESANT : Stabilizer increased 3% to 15%
- Mi-24K : Stabilizer increased 3% to 15%
- Mi-24V [AA] : Stabilizer increased 3% to 15%
- Mi-24V [AT] : Stabilizer increased 3% to 15%
- Mi-24V [RKT] : Stabilizer increased 3% to 15%
- Mi-24V [AA2] : Stabilizer increased 3% to 15%
- Mi-8MTV [RKT] : Price decreased 130 to 125, Base Availability increased 0 to 1
- Mi-8MT ESKORTNIY : Price decreased 140 to 135
- Mi-8MT [RKT 1] : Price decreased 110 to 100
- Mi-8MT [RKT 2] : Price decreased 120 to 110
- Mi-8MT [RKT 3] : Price decreased 120 to 110
- Mi-8T [RKT] : Base Availability increased 0 to 2
- MiG-27K [LGB] : Price increased 240 to 265
- MiG-29 [AA] : Price increased 210 to 220
- MiG-29 [AA3] : Price decreased 220 to 210
- SPETSGRUPPA "A" : Stabilizer increased 30% to 35%
- FAGOT : Price increased 45 to 50
- DESANT. FAGOT : Price increased 50 to 55
- DESANT. KOM. (DSh) renamed DSh. KOM.
- DESANTNIKI (DSh) renamed DSh. (RPG-7)
- RAZVEDKA (DSh) renamed DSh. MOT. RAZEDKA
- DSh. MOT. RAZEDKA : Price decreased 60 to 55
- SPETSNAZ G.R.U. renamed SPETSNAZ GRU
- SPETSRAZVEDKA : trait Airborne removed
- SNAYPERI SPETSNAZ renamed SPETSNAZ SNAYPERI
- AFGANTSY renamed DESANT. AFGANTSY
- 2S23 NONA-SVK 120mm : Price increased 95 to 110
- 2S5 GIATSINT-S : Price decreased 260 to 230
- 2B9 VASILEK : Price increased 45 to 60
- DESANT. 2B9 VASILEK : Price increased 50 to 65
- MT-LB VASILEK : Price increased 60 to 80
- 2A45M Sprut-B : Price increased 75 to 80
- DESANT. D-44 85mm : Price increased 50 to 55
- MT-12 Rapira 100mm : Price decreased 80 to 75
- BRDM-2 : Price increased 30 to 35, Base Availability decreased 6 to 5
- BELOZOR : Base Availability increased 0 to 3
- DESANT. UAZ-3151 SPG9 renamed SPADO. UAZ-3151 SPG9
- GAZ-66 ZU-23-2 : Price increased 45 to 50
- MT-LB STRELA-10M3 : Price increased 125 to 135
- 9K33M3 OSA-AKM : Base Availability increased 4 to 5
- 2K22 TUNGUSKA : Price decreased 155 to 135
119-Y ODT. TANK. POLK
* **BRDM-2** : Fixed Veterancy ratio
27-YA GV. MOTOSTRELK. DIV.
* **BRDM-2** : Fixed Veterancy ratio
35-YA OG DESANTNO-SHTURMOVAYA BRIG.
* **BRDM-2** : Fixed Veterancy ratio
* **DESANT. AFGANTSY** : Fixed Veterancy ratio
39-YA GV. MOTOSTRELK. DIV.
* **BRDM-2** : Fixed Veterancy ratio
* **9K33M3 OSA-AKM** : Fixed Veterancy ratio
6-YA OG MOTOSTRELK. BRIG.
* **BRDM-2** : Fixed Veterancy ratio
* **MiG-21bis [RKT2]** : Fixed Veterancy ratio
79-YA GV. TANK. DIV.
* **BRDM-2** : Fixed Veterancy ratio
* **9K33M3 OSA-AKM** : Fixed Veterancy ratio
German Democratic Republic (Deutsche Demokratische Republik)
- SPz BMP-1P : Price increased 35 to 40
- T-72M1K : Base Availability increased 0 to 1
- Mi-2URN : Price increased 50 to 60
- Mi-24D [AA] : Stabilizer increased 3% to 15%
- Mi-24D [AT] : Stabilizer increased 3% to 15%
- Mi-24D [AT 2] : Stabilizer increased 3% to 15%
- Mi-8TB : Price decreased 125 to 115
- Mi-8TV [RKT 1] : Price decreased 110 to 100
- Mi-8TV [RKT 2] : Price decreased 120 to 110
- Mi-8MT [UPK] : Price decreased 115 to 110
- MiG-21bis [CLU] : Price increased 185 to 215
- MiG-21bis [RKT2] : Base Availability increased 2 to 3
- MiG-29A [AA] : Price increased 210 to 220
- PALR FAGOT : Price increased 45 to 50
- Fs-PALR FAGOT : Price increased 50 to 55
- MOT. GRENZER : Price increased 20 to 25
- WACH. PANZERJÄGER : Price increased 50 to 55, Base Availability increased 6 to 8, Stabilizer increased 30% to 35%
- K.d.A. SCHÜTZEN. : Price decreased 45 to 35
- MILITÄRSTREIFEN : Stabilizer increased 30% to 35%
- RESERVISTEN : Base Availability decreased 12 to 10
- WACH. AUFK. : Price increased 55 to 60, Base Availability increased 4 to 6
- SICHERUNGS : Price increased 35 to 40
- Fs. SCHARFSCHÜTZE : Stabilizer increased 30% to 35%
- VOPOS FÜH. : Stabilizer increased 30% to 35%
- VOPOS : Stabilizer increased 30% to 35%
- WACHSCHÜTZEN FÜH. : Price increased 95 to 100, Base Availability increased 2 to 3, Stabilizer increased 30% to 35%
- WACHSCHÜTZEN (RPO) : Price increased 45 to 50, Base Availability increased 4 to 6
- WACHSCHÜTZEN : Price increased 45 to 50, Base Availability increased 4 to 6
- WACHSCHÜTZEN (STOSS) : Price increased 40 to 45, Base Availability increased 4 to 6, Stabilizer increased 30% to 35%
- PaK D-44 85mm : Price increased 45 to 50
- PaK MT-12 100mm : Price decreased 80 to 75
- PaK ZiS-2 57mm : Price increased 35 to 40
- SPW-40P2 : Price increased 30 to 35, Base Availability decreased 6 to 5
- SPW-40P2 MALYUTKA-P : Price increased 40 to 50
- BTR-60PU renamed SPW-60PU
- BTR-60PB renamed SPW-60PB
- 9K33M3 OSA-AKM : Base Availability increased 4 to 5
- Fla-SFL 57-2 : Price decreased 70 to 55
4. MOT.-SCHÜTZEN-DIVISION
* **SPW-40P2** : Fixed Veterancy ratio
7. PANZERDIVISION
* **SPW-40P2** : Fixed Veterancy ratio
K.d.A. BEZIRK ERFURT
* Replaced the **MOT.-SCHÜTZEN** with proper **MOT.-SCHÜTZEN (BTR)** --> needs to be reloaded to your deck
* **SPW-40P2** : Fixed Veterancy ratio
* **MiG-21bis [RKT2]** : Fixed Veterancy ratio
* **9K33M3 OSA-AKM** : Fixed Veterancy ratio
* Added **MOT.-SCHÜTZEN (BTR)**
* Removed **MOT.-SCHÜTZEN**
BERLINER GRUPPIERUNG
* **SPW-40P2** : Fixed Veterancy ratio
* **MOT.-SCHÜTZEN (BTR)** : cards increased 2 to 3
* **MOT.-SCHÜTZEN (Strela)** : cards increased 1 to 2
* **WACHSCHÜTZEN FÜH.** : Fixed Veterancy ratio
* Added **SPW-40P2 MALYUTKA-P**
* Add one 2-pts HEL slot
* Add one 1-pt INF slot
* Changed one 2-pts LOG slot into one 1-pt
* Changed one 3-pts AIR slot into one 2-pts
* Changed one 3-pts TNK slot into one 1-pt
