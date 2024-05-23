Patch notes Release 1.0 (v.122779)

Army General

4 new Army General campaigns: Fulda Gap , Airborne Assault , The Left Hook , and Highway 66

, , , and An idle button has been added in Army General, allowing you to quickly select units to which no orders have been given, as well as quickly see their number. This feature also works in multiplayer.

Added an audio option to have Army General NPC audios in English rather than in their native language.

Features

Game tips added to loading screens

Added tooltips detailing the difficulty level of each game mode

Operations

Some units mistakenly present on the map by default were removed, as intended (Gotterdamerung, Hold Until Relieved, The Kitzingen Ruse, BackhandBlow).

Hold Until Relieved : Removal of 2 useless transport units for NATO Alliance.

Red Juggernaut : The PACT supply units involved in the optionnal objective no longer beneficiate from an increased resistance, making them killable, either on purpose or by collateral damage.

Backhand Blow : Fixed a bug letting units used for FX be usable by the player at the start of the game.

Starting units already deployed on the battlefield have been removed for both camps, as they should be.

Sledgehammer

The reward helicopter granted at the capture of Lohra is now a Mi-24V AT as shown in the outgame deck preview.

Tutorials

Aviation : Fixed a bug where an objective beacon was wrongfully placed at one corner of the map.

Data Fixes

Fixed the DESANT. NSV model being a PKM

model being a Added MOT.-SCHÜTZEN (Strela) its missing AK

its missing AK Fixed CHASSEURS-PARAS' vet curve on par with other units with same availability

Generic

Ground autocanon 20mm aiming time raised to 2.5s

Ground autocanon 20mm reload time lowered to 2s

Ground autocanon 25mm reload time lowered to 2.25s

Moral gauge colors start from yellow to black

Ruins damage protection values goes to 45%

Terrain hint texts and values updated

Automatic grenade launcher accuracy +5%; splash + 5%

Antitank rockets suppress value raised by 10%

AS VAL : ACCURACY STAT PER SHOT 90 => 75

: ACCURACY STAT PER SHOT 90 => 75 AKSU : ACCURACY STAT PER SHOT 70 => 55

MAT-49 , VZ 61 SKORPION : RELOAD TIME 2 => 1 SEC, +5 ACC STAT ET MOTION

, VZ 61 SKORPION : RELOAD TIME 2 => 1 SEC, +5 ACC STAT ET MOTION UZI RELOAD TIME 3 => 1.5 SEC, +5 ACC STAT, +5 ACC MOTION

RELOAD TIME 3 => 1.5 SEC, +5 ACC STAT, +5 ACC MOTION No terrain protection against HE and AIR ROCKET damages

Small caliber MLRS (less than 200mm) reload time raised by 10%

Artillery weapons suffer dispersion malus when stressed

Shock range raised to 175 m and bonus reduced by 5%

IFV trait : range raised to 350, stress shield lowered to 33%

TANDEM missile have now +2 AP bonus instead of +1

Command ranges increased per xp level

Vehicle smoke dispenser ammo cost lowered by 4

Gaining an xp level requires -20% experience points to acquire

Howitzer minimal range reduced by 15%

All howitzer dispersions reduced at max range except guided shells

All open top mortar HP lowered to 8

All mortar min range reduced by 15%

All mortar dispersion at max range reduced

Helo autocanon HE raised, reload time reduced

New experience table for helos

M134 gatling rework (HE raised, range raised, accuracy lowered) + 50% ammo for helos using them

MMG for helos have different stats from ground MMG, giving them a higher rate of fire and better range.

Nato forces

USA

Increased AVENGER's Stinger missile's aim time from 1 to 2

missile's aim time from 1 to 2 M1047 LAV : Price increased 75 to 100, Base Availability decreased 4 to 3

: Price increased 75 to 100, Base Availability decreased 4 to 3 M150 : Price increased 35 to 40, Base Availability increased 4 to 5

: Price increased 35 to 40, Base Availability increased 4 to 5 M1A1 ACAV : Price increased 270 to 290

: Price increased 270 to 290 M1A1 ABRAMS : Price increased 260 to 270

: Price increased 260 to 270 M2A2 BRADLEY IFV : Price decreased 85 to 80

: Price decreased 85 to 80 M551 ACAV : Price increased 80 to 100, Base Availability decreased 6 to 4

: Price increased 80 to 100, Base Availability decreased 6 to 4 M551 TTS SHERIDAN CP : Price increased 105 to 130

: Price increased 105 to 130 M551 TTS SHERIDAN : Price increased 75 to 100, Base Availability decreased 8 to 6

: Price increased 75 to 100, Base Availability decreased 8 to 6 AH-6F LITTLE BIRD : Stabilizer decreased 3% to 2%, weapon Range increased 1025m to 1200m, Suppress damage increased 7 to 30

: Stabilizer decreased 3% to 2%, weapon Range increased 1025m to 1200m, Suppress damage increased 7 to 30 OH-58C Scout : Stabilizer decreased 3% to 2%, weapon Range increased 1025m to 1200m, Suppress damage increased 7 to 30

: Stabilizer decreased 3% to 2%, weapon Range increased 1025m to 1200m, Suppress damage increased 7 to 30 UH-60A BLACKHAWK : weapon Range increased 1025m to 1200m, Helicopter weapon Range increased 874m to 1025m

: weapon Range increased 1025m to 1200m, Helicopter weapon Range increased 874m to 1025m UH-60A CO : weapon Range increased 1025m to 1200m, Helicopter weapon Range increased 874m to 1025m

: weapon Range increased 1025m to 1200m, Helicopter weapon Range increased 874m to 1025m A-10A [RKT] : Price increased 180 to 200

: Price increased 180 to 200 F-15E STRIKE EAGLE : Price decreased 350 to 330

: Price decreased 350 to 330 F-16CG [LGB] : Price increased 230 to 265, Base Availability decreased 2 to 1

: Price increased 230 to 265, Base Availability decreased 2 to 1 F-16C [AA] : Price increased 205 to 210

: Price increased 205 to 210 F-16C [AA2] : Price increased 170 to 185

: Price increased 170 to 185 F-16C [AT] : Price increased 230 to 235

: Price increased 230 to 235 F-16C [CLU] : Price increased 230 to 235

: Price increased 230 to 235 F-16C [HE] : Price increased 230 to 235

: Price increased 230 to 235 F-16C [NPLM] : Price increased 230 to 235

: Price increased 230 to 235 F-16C [SEAD] : Price increased 265 to 270

: Price increased 265 to 270 F-4E PHANTOM II [CLU] : Base Availability decreased 3 to 2

: Base Availability decreased 3 to 2 F-4E PHANTOM II [HE] : Base Availability decreased 3 to 2

: Base Availability decreased 3 to 2 F-4E PHANTOM II [NPLM] : Base Availability decreased 3 to 2

: Base Availability decreased 3 to 2 AERO-RIFLE LDR. : Price increased 75 to 85

: Price increased 75 to 85 AIRBORNE : Price increased 60 to 70

: Price increased 60 to 70 I-TOW : Base Availability decreased 6 to 5

: Base Availability decreased 6 to 5 M2HB 12,7mm renamed AB M2HB 12,7mm

AB M1025 HUMVEE TOW : Price increased 75 to 85

: Price increased 75 to 85 M1025 HUMVEE TOW : Price increased 70 to 80

: Price increased 70 to 80 M113A3 ACAV : Price decreased 60 to 55

11TH ARM. CAVALRY REGT.

* **F-16CG [LGB]** : cards increased 1 to 2, Veterancy locked

24TH INFANTRY DIVISION (MECH.)

* **I-TOW** : Fixed Veterancy ratio * **F-4E PHANTOM II [HE]** : Fixed Veterancy ratio * **F-4E PHANTOM II [NPLM]** : Fixed Veterancy ratio * **M150** : Fixed Veterancy ratio

3RD ARMORED DIVISION

* **I-TOW** : Fixed Veterancy ratio * **F-4E PHANTOM II [CLU]** : Fixed Veterancy ratio * **F-4E PHANTOM II [HE]** : Fixed Veterancy ratio * **F-4E PHANTOM II [NPLM]** : Fixed Veterancy ratio * **M150** : Fixed Veterancy ratio

82ND AIRBORNE DIVISION

* **F-16CG [LGB]** : cards increased 1 to 2, Veterancy locked * **M1047 LAV** : Fixed Veterancy ratio

8TH INFANTRY DIVISION (MECH.)

* **I-TOW** : Fixed Veterancy ratio * **M150** : Fixed Veterancy ratio

United Kingdom

LYNX AH.1 [RKT] can't be sold back anymore

can't be sold back anymore LYNX AH.7 FITOW : Price decreased 120 to 100, Suppress damage increased 198 to 312

: Price decreased 120 to 100, Suppress damage increased 198 to 312 LYNX AH.1 [RKT] : Price increased 65 to 80

: Price increased 65 to 80 AIRMOBILE : Price increased 60 to 65

: Price increased 60 to 65 AIRMOBILE GUN GROUP : Base Availability decreased 8 to 7

: Base Availability decreased 8 to 7 AIRMOBILE PIONEERS : Price increased 60 to 65, Base Availability decreased 8 to 7

: Price increased 60 to 65, Base Availability decreased 8 to 7 TERRIERS PIONEERS : Price decreased 45 to 40

: Price decreased 45 to 40 SAS PATROL : Base Availability decreased 6 to 4

: Base Availability decreased 6 to 4 AIRMOBILE SCOUTS : Base Availability decreased 7 to 5

: Base Availability decreased 7 to 5 M107A2 175mm : Price decreased 240 to 230

: Price decreased 240 to 230 FV511 WARRIOR ICV : Price decreased 110 to 100

: Price decreased 110 to 100 ROVER 101FC SUPPLY : Price decreased 25 to 20

: Price decreased 25 to 20 SAXON renamed AT105 SAXON

JAVELIN LML : Price decreased 55 to 50

1ST ARMOURED DIVISION

* Added **WARRIOR APPLIQUE**

2ND INFANTRY DIVISION

* **AIRMOBILE GUN GROUP** : Fixed Veterancy ratio * **AIRMOBILE PIONEERS** : Fixed Veterancy ratio * Added **FV601 SALADIN** * Added **FV603 SARACEN**

Federal Republic of Germany (Bundesrepublik Deutschland)

BGS split between 5-man full MP-5 patrol BGS STREIFE (with 11th ACR) and BGS retaining the 9-man organization, but now with 3x MP-5, 5x G3 & 1x MG-3 (with TKS). BEWARE: make sure to reload them and/or their transport in your deck.

(with 11th ACR) and retaining the 9-man organization, but now with 3x MP-5, 5x G3 & 1x (with TKS). BEWARE: make sure to reload them and/or their transport in your deck. TORNADO IDS [AT] : Price increased 230 to 240

: Price increased 230 to 240 TORNADO IDS [CLU] : Price increased 230 to 240

: Price increased 230 to 240 TORNADO IDS [HE] : Price increased 230 to 240

: Price increased 230 to 240 B.G.S. renamed B.G.S. STREIFE

B.G.S. STREIFE : Price decreased 30 to 20

: Price decreased 30 to 20 PIONIER (Armbrust) : Price increased 40 to 45

: Price increased 40 to 45 PIONIER FÜH. : Stabilizer increased 20% to 25%

: Stabilizer increased 20% to 25% PIONIER (Flam) : Stabilizer increased 20% to 25%

: Stabilizer increased 20% to 25% RESERVE PIONIER : Stabilizer increased 20% to 25%

: Stabilizer increased 20% to 25% FLIEGERFAUST : Stabilizer increased 20% to 25%

: Stabilizer increased 20% to 25% TPz FUCHS MILAN : Price increased 25 to 30

TERRITORIALKOMMANDO SÜD

* Added **B.G.S.** * Removed **B.G.S. STREIFE**

France

AMX-30 B : Price decreased 90 to 85

: Price decreased 90 to 85 ERC-90 SAGAIE PC : Price increased 110 to 140

: Price increased 110 to 140 ERC-90 SAGAIE : Price increased 90 to 110

: Price increased 90 to 110 ERC-90 SAGAIE RECO : Price increased 110 to 120

: Price increased 110 to 120 JAGUAR [SEAD] : Price increased 185 to 205

: Price increased 185 to 205 JAGUAR [SEAD2] : Price increased 205 to 215

: Price increased 205 to 215 MIRAGE F1 CT [LGB] : Price increased 240 to 265

: Price increased 240 to 265 PRÉVÔTÉ : Stabilizer increased 30% to 35%

: Stabilizer increased 30% to 35% M2HB 12,7mm renamed AB M2HB 12,7mm

DRAGON-PARAS : Price decreased 80 to 75

: Price decreased 80 to 75 CHASSEURS-PARAS : Price decreased 60 to 55, Base Availability increased 9 to 10, trait Shock removed

: Price decreased 60 to 55, Base Availability increased 9 to 10, trait removed LÉGIONNAIRES-PARAS : Price increased 70 to 80, Base Availability increased 5 to 6

: Price increased 70 to 80, Base Availability increased 5 to 6 RÉSERVISTES : Stabilizer increased 30% to 35%

: Stabilizer increased 30% to 35% SAPEURS (Flam.) : Stabilizer increased 30% to 35%

: Stabilizer increased 30% to 35% PARA. SAS : Price increased 70 to 75

: Price increased 70 to 75 AMX AuF1 : Price decreased 260 to 230

: Price decreased 260 to 230 VLRA PMB : Price increased 55 to 60

: Price increased 55 to 60 AML-60-12 : Price increased 35 to 40

: Price increased 35 to 40 AML-90 : Price increased 70 to 80

: Price increased 70 to 80 VAB MILAN : Price increased 30 to 35

: Price increased 30 to 35 VBL MILAN : Price increased 60 to 70

: Price increased 60 to 70 VBL RECO : Price increased 30 to 35, Base Availability decreased 6 to 5

: Price increased 30 to 35, Base Availability decreased 6 to 5 VLRA 20mm : Price increased 40 to 50

11E DIVISION PARACHUTISTE

* **CHASSEURS-PARAS** : cards decreased 4 to 2, base Veterancy changed from 0 to 1 * **LÉGIONNAIRES-PARAS** : Fixed Veterancy ratio * **CMDT SAPEURS-PARAS** : cards increased 1 to 4 * **VBL RECO** : Fixed Veterancy ratio * Added **PARAS-MARINE** * Removed **RÉSERVISTES**

5E DIVISION BLINDEE

* **VBL RECO** : Fixed Veterancy ratio

Belgium

F-16A [AA] : Price increased 150 to 155

Pact forces

Increased MOT.-SCHÜTZEN (Metis) 's missiles loadout from 4 to 6, on par with other Metis-armed squads

's missiles loadout from 4 to 6, on par with other Metis-armed squads Added MOT.-SCHÜTZEN (Metis) its second RPK , on par with other MOT.-SCHÜTZEN

its second , on par with other Added MOT.-SCHÜTZEN (SVD) its second RPK , on par with other MOT.-SCHÜTZEN

its second , on par with other Added MOT.-SCHÜTZEN (Strela) its second RPK , on par with other MOT.-SCHÜTZEN

its second , on par with other Replaced KDA's RPG-7 with a RPG-2

Increased ZPU-4's aim time from 1 to 2s

USSR (СССР)

BMP-1P : Price increased 35 to 40

: Price increased 35 to 40 BMP-1PG : Price increased 40 to 45

: Price increased 40 to 45 T-64B : Price increased 235 to 240

: Price increased 235 to 240 T-64BV : Price increased 250 to 255

: Price increased 250 to 255 T-80BV IZD. 29 : Price increased 270 to 275

: Price increased 270 to 275 T-80BV : Price increased 260 to 265

: Price increased 260 to 265 T-80U : Price increased 305 to 310

: Price increased 305 to 310 Mi-24D DESANT : Stabilizer increased 3% to 15%

: Stabilizer increased 3% to 15% Mi-24K : Stabilizer increased 3% to 15%

: Stabilizer increased 3% to 15% Mi-24V [AA] : Stabilizer increased 3% to 15%

: Stabilizer increased 3% to 15% Mi-24V [AT] : Stabilizer increased 3% to 15%

: Stabilizer increased 3% to 15% Mi-24V [RKT] : Stabilizer increased 3% to 15%

: Stabilizer increased 3% to 15% Mi-24V [AA2] : Stabilizer increased 3% to 15%

: Stabilizer increased 3% to 15% Mi-8MTV [RKT] : Price decreased 130 to 125, Base Availability increased 0 to 1

: Price decreased 130 to 125, Base Availability increased 0 to 1 Mi-8MT ESKORTNIY : Price decreased 140 to 135

: Price decreased 140 to 135 Mi-8MT [RKT 1] : Price decreased 110 to 100

: Price decreased 110 to 100 Mi-8MT [RKT 2] : Price decreased 120 to 110

: Price decreased 120 to 110 Mi-8MT [RKT 3] : Price decreased 120 to 110

: Price decreased 120 to 110 Mi-8T [RKT] : Base Availability increased 0 to 2

: Base Availability increased 0 to 2 MiG-27K [LGB] : Price increased 240 to 265

: Price increased 240 to 265 MiG-29 [AA] : Price increased 210 to 220

: Price increased 210 to 220 MiG-29 [AA3] : Price decreased 220 to 210

: Price decreased 220 to 210 SPETSGRUPPA "A" : Stabilizer increased 30% to 35%

: Stabilizer increased 30% to 35% FAGOT : Price increased 45 to 50

: Price increased 45 to 50 DESANT. FAGOT : Price increased 50 to 55

: Price increased 50 to 55 DESANT. KOM. (DSh) renamed DSh. KOM.

DESANTNIKI (DSh) renamed DSh. (RPG-7)

RAZVEDKA (DSh) renamed DSh. MOT. RAZEDKA

DSh. MOT. RAZEDKA : Price decreased 60 to 55

: Price decreased 60 to 55 SPETSNAZ G.R.U. renamed SPETSNAZ GRU

SPETSRAZVEDKA : trait Airborne removed

: trait removed SNAYPERI SPETSNAZ renamed SPETSNAZ SNAYPERI

AFGANTSY renamed DESANT. AFGANTSY

2S23 NONA-SVK 120mm : Price increased 95 to 110

: Price increased 95 to 110 2S5 GIATSINT-S : Price decreased 260 to 230

: Price decreased 260 to 230 2B9 VASILEK : Price increased 45 to 60

: Price increased 45 to 60 DESANT. 2B9 VASILEK : Price increased 50 to 65

: Price increased 50 to 65 MT-LB VASILEK : Price increased 60 to 80

: Price increased 60 to 80 2A45M Sprut-B : Price increased 75 to 80

: Price increased 75 to 80 DESANT. D-44 85mm : Price increased 50 to 55

: Price increased 50 to 55 MT-12 Rapira 100mm : Price decreased 80 to 75

: Price decreased 80 to 75 BRDM-2 : Price increased 30 to 35, Base Availability decreased 6 to 5

: Price increased 30 to 35, Base Availability decreased 6 to 5 BELOZOR : Base Availability increased 0 to 3

: Base Availability increased 0 to 3 DESANT. UAZ-3151 SPG9 renamed SPADO. UAZ-3151 SPG9

GAZ-66 ZU-23-2 : Price increased 45 to 50

: Price increased 45 to 50 MT-LB STRELA-10M3 : Price increased 125 to 135

: Price increased 125 to 135 9K33M3 OSA-AKM : Base Availability increased 4 to 5

: Base Availability increased 4 to 5 2K22 TUNGUSKA : Price decreased 155 to 135

119-Y ODT. TANK. POLK

* **BRDM-2** : Fixed Veterancy ratio

27-YA GV. MOTOSTRELK. DIV.

* **BRDM-2** : Fixed Veterancy ratio

35-YA OG DESANTNO-SHTURMOVAYA BRIG.

* **BRDM-2** : Fixed Veterancy ratio * **DESANT. AFGANTSY** : Fixed Veterancy ratio

39-YA GV. MOTOSTRELK. DIV.

* **BRDM-2** : Fixed Veterancy ratio * **9K33M3 OSA-AKM** : Fixed Veterancy ratio

6-YA OG MOTOSTRELK. BRIG.

* **BRDM-2** : Fixed Veterancy ratio * **MiG-21bis [RKT2]** : Fixed Veterancy ratio

79-YA GV. TANK. DIV.

* **BRDM-2** : Fixed Veterancy ratio * **9K33M3 OSA-AKM** : Fixed Veterancy ratio

German Democratic Republic (Deutsche Demokratische Republik)

SPz BMP-1P : Price increased 35 to 40

: Price increased 35 to 40 T-72M1K : Base Availability increased 0 to 1

: Base Availability increased 0 to 1 Mi-2URN : Price increased 50 to 60

: Price increased 50 to 60 Mi-24D [AA] : Stabilizer increased 3% to 15%

: Stabilizer increased 3% to 15% Mi-24D [AT] : Stabilizer increased 3% to 15%

: Stabilizer increased 3% to 15% Mi-24D [AT 2] : Stabilizer increased 3% to 15%

: Stabilizer increased 3% to 15% Mi-8TB : Price decreased 125 to 115

: Price decreased 125 to 115 Mi-8TV [RKT 1] : Price decreased 110 to 100

: Price decreased 110 to 100 Mi-8TV [RKT 2] : Price decreased 120 to 110

: Price decreased 120 to 110 Mi-8MT [UPK] : Price decreased 115 to 110

: Price decreased 115 to 110 MiG-21bis [CLU] : Price increased 185 to 215

: Price increased 185 to 215 MiG-21bis [RKT2] : Base Availability increased 2 to 3

: Base Availability increased 2 to 3 MiG-29A [AA] : Price increased 210 to 220

: Price increased 210 to 220 PALR FAGOT : Price increased 45 to 50

: Price increased 45 to 50 Fs-PALR FAGOT : Price increased 50 to 55

: Price increased 50 to 55 MOT. GRENZER : Price increased 20 to 25

: Price increased 20 to 25 WACH. PANZERJÄGER : Price increased 50 to 55, Base Availability increased 6 to 8, Stabilizer increased 30% to 35%

: Price increased 50 to 55, Base Availability increased 6 to 8, Stabilizer increased 30% to 35% K.d.A. SCHÜTZEN. : Price decreased 45 to 35

: Price decreased 45 to 35 MILITÄRSTREIFEN : Stabilizer increased 30% to 35%

: Stabilizer increased 30% to 35% RESERVISTEN : Base Availability decreased 12 to 10

: Base Availability decreased 12 to 10 WACH. AUFK. : Price increased 55 to 60, Base Availability increased 4 to 6

: Price increased 55 to 60, Base Availability increased 4 to 6 SICHERUNGS : Price increased 35 to 40

: Price increased 35 to 40 Fs. SCHARFSCHÜTZE : Stabilizer increased 30% to 35%

: Stabilizer increased 30% to 35% VOPOS FÜH. : Stabilizer increased 30% to 35%

: Stabilizer increased 30% to 35% VOPOS : Stabilizer increased 30% to 35%

: Stabilizer increased 30% to 35% WACHSCHÜTZEN FÜH. : Price increased 95 to 100, Base Availability increased 2 to 3, Stabilizer increased 30% to 35%

: Price increased 95 to 100, Base Availability increased 2 to 3, Stabilizer increased 30% to 35% WACHSCHÜTZEN (RPO) : Price increased 45 to 50, Base Availability increased 4 to 6

: Price increased 45 to 50, Base Availability increased 4 to 6 WACHSCHÜTZEN : Price increased 45 to 50, Base Availability increased 4 to 6

: Price increased 45 to 50, Base Availability increased 4 to 6 WACHSCHÜTZEN (STOSS) : Price increased 40 to 45, Base Availability increased 4 to 6, Stabilizer increased 30% to 35%

: Price increased 40 to 45, Base Availability increased 4 to 6, Stabilizer increased 30% to 35% PaK D-44 85mm : Price increased 45 to 50

: Price increased 45 to 50 PaK MT-12 100mm : Price decreased 80 to 75

: Price decreased 80 to 75 PaK ZiS-2 57mm : Price increased 35 to 40

: Price increased 35 to 40 SPW-40P2 : Price increased 30 to 35, Base Availability decreased 6 to 5

: Price increased 30 to 35, Base Availability decreased 6 to 5 SPW-40P2 MALYUTKA-P : Price increased 40 to 50

: Price increased 40 to 50 BTR-60PU renamed SPW-60PU

BTR-60PB renamed SPW-60PB

9K33M3 OSA-AKM : Base Availability increased 4 to 5

: Base Availability increased 4 to 5 Fla-SFL 57-2 : Price decreased 70 to 55

4. MOT.-SCHÜTZEN-DIVISION

* **SPW-40P2** : Fixed Veterancy ratio

7. PANZERDIVISION

* **SPW-40P2** : Fixed Veterancy ratio

K.d.A. BEZIRK ERFURT

* Replaced the **MOT.-SCHÜTZEN** with proper **MOT.-SCHÜTZEN (BTR)** --> needs to be reloaded to your deck * **SPW-40P2** : Fixed Veterancy ratio * **MiG-21bis [RKT2]** : Fixed Veterancy ratio * **9K33M3 OSA-AKM** : Fixed Veterancy ratio * Added **MOT.-SCHÜTZEN (BTR)** * Removed **MOT.-SCHÜTZEN**

BERLINER GRUPPIERUNG