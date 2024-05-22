Update: Early Access 4.4! Character customization and Races!!!

Hi, Captains of Fortune!

I finally introduced character customization and races!

I've wanted to do it for a long time, but there was always something more concrete that needed to be implemented.

CHANGES IN EARLY ACCESS 4.4:

Character customization !

Now, when you start a new Adventure, you will have the opportunity to customize your alter ego.

There are not many variables: face, hair, beard, tunic, and, above all, RACE ; however, for each variable, there are many choices, so I hope you find one that works for you.

Customization is only present at the start of the Adventure; therefore, after the start, you will not be able to change the physical aspects of your character.

Although the races were officially already present, it was only an aesthetic effect.

Now, each race has bonuses and penalties for learning the various skills . So, an elf will increase his bow skill faster than an orc.

Obviously, the race can only be chosen at the beginning of the Adventure.

When you open the panel that shows you the skills of a certain character, you will now also see values in green and red.

Those values tell you the bonuses/maluses of that race in each skill.

This way, you will understand that if you have a good bow, it is better to give it to an elf rather than a dwarf!

I also added 5 difficulty levels .

I had to introduce this new feature because the game risked becoming frustrating for some and too easy for others.

The differences between the difficulties mainly concern the tenacity of the enemies.

The difficulty with which I conceived the game is the third, the middle one, also called "Mercenary".

In Adventure, I introduced reputation in the top right bar, as at the start of the mode, it is very important, and it is boring to always go to the captain's tent to see his level.

I'll finally release version 1.0 on Friday!

It will not have major changes compared to today's, but there will be various balances in many areas, the correction of some translation errors and the change of some texts, in order to facilitate the understanding of some dynamics.

If you find any bugs or similar or noticeable imbalances, it would be great if you let me know in the next 24 hours so that I can try to resolve them before the official release.

That's all for now; see you in the next update!

FACE THE HORDE, GRAB THE LOOT, CROSS THE PORTAL.