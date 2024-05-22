 Skip to content

Drill Core Playtest update for 22 May 2024

V0.13 PATCH

22 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V0.13
Changelog:
Updated guard icon in barracks.

Fixes:
Fixed a bug with a Catalyzer buildings .
The game is now available on widescreen monitors.
Fixed a bug with defence block (with blue shields).
Rocket Launcher reloading fix.

Balance changes:
Machine Gun Watchtower damage reduced.
Rocket Watchtower damage reduced.
Laser Watchtower damage reduced.
Rocket Launcher ability radius increased, damage reduced .
Machine Gun ability damage reduced.
Exploader ability damage reduced, cooldown increased.
The destruction of buildings and turrets now costs 1 iron.

