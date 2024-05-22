V0.13 PATCH

Share · View all patches · Build 14457964 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 17:09:32 UTC by Wendy

V0.13

Changelog:

Updated guard icon in barracks.

Fixes:

Fixed a bug with a Catalyzer buildings .

The game is now available on widescreen monitors.

Fixed a bug with defence block (with blue shields).

Rocket Launcher reloading fix.

Balance changes:

Machine Gun Watchtower damage reduced.

Rocket Watchtower damage reduced.

Laser Watchtower damage reduced.

Rocket Launcher ability radius increased, damage reduced .

Machine Gun ability damage reduced.

Exploader ability damage reduced, cooldown increased.

The destruction of buildings and turrets now costs 1 iron.