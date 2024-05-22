 Skip to content

Helicopter Gunship DEX update for 22 May 2024

Fixed Wing Beta Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14457919 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 17:06:09 UTC by Wendy

This is a small update that fixes a couple of things...

  1. Fixed some incorrect weapon details on the support cards

  2. Reduced the repeating speed for the Altitude Hold Up and Altitude Hold Down controls.

Changed depots in fixedwing branch

