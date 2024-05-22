Fixed Wing Beta Update

This is a small update that fixes a couple of things...
-
Fixed some incorrect weapon details on the support cards
-
Reduced the repeating speed for the Altitude Hold Up and Altitude Hold Down controls.
Changed depots in fixedwing branch