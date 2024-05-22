Hotfix 0.90.16a

Fixed
- Multiple term contract notifications appearing during contract upgrades
- Contracts capsule now leaves correctly
- Optimized the Commercial Center screen, now it opens much faster
- Localization edits
Changed
- Commercial Center is now open from the beginning of the game, which gives access to the store of equipment and science points
- Rover ability - geo-scanning, locked until learned
- Tooltip in the construction panel now disappears if a module has been selected.
- Tooltip in the construction panel disappears faster
- Context menu interface size increased
- “Hurricane Vivian” contract shows correct days of completion
Added
- Fixed-term contract display, on the contract button.
Changed files in this update