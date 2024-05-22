Bugfixes
- Fixed being able to change the researched blueprint just before passing the turn, thus deceiving the game in placing Knowledge points above the maximum for a building (do not deceive the game!)
- Fixed controller not being able to correctly use dropdowns in the new highscore screen
- Fixed some boons being able to go into negative values, effectively not feeling like having a boon at all
- Fixed controller sometimes focusing on the wrong button when the title screen is loaded
- Fixed Homeless Pips not getting into upgraded dwellings until a change of status
UX
- Added icon feedback on top of terrains when an event switches them to a new terrain, or adds some new terrain
- Restored Danger reduction bonus from difficulty in the Power recap UI at lower difficulties
- Various localization improvements
