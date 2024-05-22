 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

dotAGE update for 22 May 2024

V 1.2.2 d

Share · View all patches · Build 14457612 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 16:26:06 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixes

  • Fixed being able to change the researched blueprint just before passing the turn, thus deceiving the game in placing Knowledge points above the maximum for a building (do not deceive the game!)
  • Fixed controller not being able to correctly use dropdowns in the new highscore screen
  • Fixed some boons being able to go into negative values, effectively not feeling like having a boon at all
  • Fixed controller sometimes focusing on the wrong button when the title screen is loaded
  • Fixed Homeless Pips not getting into upgraded dwellings until a change of status

UX

  • Added icon feedback on top of terrains when an event switches them to a new terrain, or adds some new terrain
  • Restored Danger reduction bonus from difficulty in the Power recap UI at lower difficulties
  • Various localization improvements

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit dotAGE Win64 Depot 638511
  • Loading history…
macOS dotAGE OSX Depot 638512
  • Loading history…
Linux dotAGE Linux Depot 638513
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link