Update 0.5.56 - map controls #22

Added
- terrain fog
- new achievement - Merchant
- new enemy - another bandit
Improved
- trap hit
- monster movement
- hitting enemies
- game save
- cost of the marketplace
- new icon
- new logo
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Added
Improved
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update