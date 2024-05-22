 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Folk Origin update for 22 May 2024

Update 0.5.56 - map controls #22

Share · View all patches · Build 14457564 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 17:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • terrain fog
  • new achievement - Merchant
  • new enemy - another bandit

Improved

  • trap hit
  • monster movement
  • hitting enemies
  • game save
  • cost of the marketplace
  • new icon
  • new logo

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2863791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link