 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Age of Water update for 23 May 2024

Update 1.0.13.3070

Share · View all patches · Build 14457521 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed the behavior of hulls during explosions: cannons no longer overturn ships that weigh several tons. Explosions from cannon hits have been reduced in power. Repelling force of grenade explosions has been rebalanced.
  • An error that caused the player to lose crafting materials has been fixed.
  • Support for partial items acquiring has been added for controllers on all platforms.
  • Hints with item stats have been added to the base inventory, in the exchange and boarding menus, and in the tech, crafting, and research menus.
  • Previous settings are now saved when opening a map.
  • Now it is possible to disassemble a wooden steering wheel.
  • Map navigation with a controller has been improved.
  • Several missing icons have been added to the mini map.
  • A quest marker for one of the Ambassador’s quests (Anything for me?) has been added.
  • Random dredge points have been added to the sea.
  • Cruise control now has only one setting and isn’t canceled after small collisions.
  • Small improvements to the UI and texts.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2695491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link