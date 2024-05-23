Update 1.0.13.3070

- Fixed the behavior of hulls during explosions: cannons no longer overturn ships that weigh several tons. Explosions from cannon hits have been reduced in power. Repelling force of grenade explosions has been rebalanced.
- An error that caused the player to lose crafting materials has been fixed.
- Support for partial items acquiring has been added for controllers on all platforms.
- Hints with item stats have been added to the base inventory, in the exchange and boarding menus, and in the tech, crafting, and research menus.
- Previous settings are now saved when opening a map.
- Now it is possible to disassemble a wooden steering wheel.
- Map navigation with a controller has been improved.
- Several missing icons have been added to the mini map.
- A quest marker for one of the Ambassador’s quests (Anything for me?) has been added.
- Random dredge points have been added to the sea.
- Cruise control now has only one setting and isn’t canceled after small collisions.
- Small improvements to the UI and texts.
Changed files in this update