 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom update for 23 May 2024

Patch 1.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 14457395 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 13:59:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Missed us? Here's another small patch to address some of the stuff reported by the community!

Localization:
  • Updated Japanese localization for better accuracy. Thanks to our Japanese players for the feedback!
  • Replaced the Japanese font with one that supports all characters.
Bugs:
  • Fixed an issue with Tosla HQ's unlock cutscene by Morio which didn't display when resetting files. This bug was mostly relevant for speedrunners and was caused by a missing reset on the variable when deleting the file.
  • Fixed missing colliders at Tosla HQ when render distance was set to low.
  • Resolved issue where the Golden Propeller wouldn't appear correctly after file resets.
  • Fixed the Bombeach level achievement trigger when importing the save from the demo.
Gameplay improvements:
  • Added prevention measures to ensure the game doesn't freeze when using the Xbox Elite controller.
  • Excluded UFOs on the Moon level from the auto-checkpoint system to prevent players from getting stuck in a death cycle caused by moving UFOs.
  • Implemented a no-respawn zone on the rock pillars at the beginning of the Pizza Time level to prevent respawn issues.
  • Adjusted the teleport position of the taxi on the Moon level when touching the golden watch, so that it teleports on solid ground.
  • Improved the performance of orange block activation by increasing the iteration speed 10x during portal transitions, preventing delays when teleporting near orange blocks.
  • Adjusted the taxi's idle time after teleporting cutscenes to improve stability.
  • Pizza King's mole on his bum is now moved 5px to the left.
Miscellaneous:
  • Updated game credits.

And remember, kids, don't eat your pizza in the back seat of the taxi. Front seat only!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2011781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link