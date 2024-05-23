Patch 1.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 14457395 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 13:59:11 UTC by Wendy

Missed us? Here's another small patch to address some of the stuff reported by the community!

Localization:

Updated Japanese localization for better accuracy. Thanks to our Japanese players for the feedback!

Replaced the Japanese font with one that supports all characters.

Bugs:

Fixed an issue with Tosla HQ's unlock cutscene by Morio which didn't display when resetting files. This bug was mostly relevant for speedrunners and was caused by a missing reset on the variable when deleting the file.

Fixed missing colliders at Tosla HQ when render distance was set to low.

Resolved issue where the Golden Propeller wouldn't appear correctly after file resets.

Fixed the Bombeach level achievement trigger when importing the save from the demo.

Gameplay improvements:

Added prevention measures to ensure the game doesn't freeze when using the Xbox Elite controller.

Excluded UFOs on the Moon level from the auto-checkpoint system to prevent players from getting stuck in a death cycle caused by moving UFOs.

Implemented a no-respawn zone on the rock pillars at the beginning of the Pizza Time level to prevent respawn issues.

Adjusted the teleport position of the taxi on the Moon level when touching the golden watch, so that it teleports on solid ground.

Improved the performance of orange block activation by increasing the iteration speed 10x during portal transitions, preventing delays when teleporting near orange blocks.

Adjusted the taxi's idle time after teleporting cutscenes to improve stability.

Pizza King's mole on his bum is now moved 5px to the left.

Miscellaneous:

Updated game credits.

And remember, kids, don't eat your pizza in the back seat of the taxi. Front seat only!