Patch 1.0.7

Missed us? Here's another small patch to address some of the stuff reported by the community!
Localization:
- Updated Japanese localization for better accuracy. Thanks to our Japanese players for the feedback!
- Replaced the Japanese font with one that supports all characters.
Bugs:
- Fixed an issue with Tosla HQ's unlock cutscene by Morio which didn't display when resetting files. This bug was mostly relevant for speedrunners and was caused by a missing reset on the variable when deleting the file.
- Fixed missing colliders at Tosla HQ when render distance was set to low.
- Resolved issue where the Golden Propeller wouldn't appear correctly after file resets.
- Fixed the Bombeach level achievement trigger when importing the save from the demo.
Gameplay improvements:
- Added prevention measures to ensure the game doesn't freeze when using the Xbox Elite controller.
- Excluded UFOs on the Moon level from the auto-checkpoint system to prevent players from getting stuck in a death cycle caused by moving UFOs.
- Implemented a no-respawn zone on the rock pillars at the beginning of the Pizza Time level to prevent respawn issues.
- Adjusted the teleport position of the taxi on the Moon level when touching the golden watch, so that it teleports on solid ground.
- Improved the performance of orange block activation by increasing the iteration speed 10x during portal transitions, preventing delays when teleporting near orange blocks.
- Adjusted the taxi's idle time after teleporting cutscenes to improve stability.
- Pizza King's mole on his bum is now moved 5px to the left.
Miscellaneous:
- Updated game credits.
And remember, kids, don't eat your pizza in the back seat of the taxi. Front seat only!
