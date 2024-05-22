Year Zero & Multiplayer Update for Konkwest

Konkwest version 1.001 brings Ancient times to the game! Additionally it is now easier than ever to set up and find a multiplayer match!
Scenarios
- New Scenario: 0 (1BC) - Challenge the great ancient empires of Rome and China, or lead them to world domination!
- The new scenario also comes with flags for all the countries in it. Those are all either from a future time period or fantastical, since countries / peoples did not actually use flags back then.
- Added flags for Siam (Thailand in 1900), Lan Xang (1700), and Khmer Empire (by Khnom) (alternative).
- Added ECOWAS as a friend group to the 2000 and 2024 scenarios.
Multiplayer
Added a new main menu button, with which you can join a random multiplayer game. When you start a new multiplayer game you can now choose whether or not you want to allow random players to join using that new feature.
Music
Added new track "Dealings of the Diplomat" by Leon Richter to the game soundtrack.
Localization
Added an extensive Spanish translation by Luz Blanco Davelaar and Porfirio Osuna.
Other changes
- Added a button linking to the Discord server into the main menu.
- Linguistic promotion and repression effects no longer divided by amount of promoted or repressed languages.
- Languages are no longer actively promoted beyond 90%.
- Conquering places now adds up to 5% of your country's traditional language to them.
- East Libya and West Libya now have the Libyan flag.
Changed files in this update