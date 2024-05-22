Year Zero & Multiplayer Update for Konkwest

Share · View all patches · Build 14457297 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 16:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Konkwest version 1.001 brings Ancient times to the game! Additionally it is now easier than ever to set up and find a multiplayer match!

Scenarios

New Scenario: 0 (1BC) - Challenge the great ancient empires of Rome and China, or lead them to world domination!

The new scenario also comes with flags for all the countries in it. Those are all either from a future time period or fantastical, since countries / peoples did not actually use flags back then.

Added flags for Siam (Thailand in 1900), Lan Xang (1700), and Khmer Empire (by Khnom) (alternative).

Added ECOWAS as a friend group to the 2000 and 2024 scenarios.

Multiplayer

Added a new main menu button, with which you can join a random multiplayer game. When you start a new multiplayer game you can now choose whether or not you want to allow random players to join using that new feature.

Music

Added new track "Dealings of the Diplomat" by Leon Richter to the game soundtrack.

Localization

Added an extensive Spanish translation by Luz Blanco Davelaar and Porfirio Osuna.

Other changes