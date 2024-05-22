Build 1.0.3 is live! Fixes and info on future fixes!

Greetings fellow humans!
It's the start of day 3 of release and we've done a bunch of fixes. However, currently there are two important things.
We're still working on fixing the cloud saves! So if you're having that issue, hold on, we'll hopefully have that fixed soon.
The difficulty has been upped significantly, if it's too hard now, please let us know!
Other than that, we have all these lovely changes for you based on your feedback!
Also, if you tell sixteen of your friends about this game you'll be my best friend.
v1.0.3
- Capped framerate at 60.
- Even more Yolk in Egg stage.
- Balance adjustments (Maybe too hard now?).
- Dialogue adjustments.
- Color Palette fixes.
- Fixed item duplication glitch when unequipping gear.
- Added prices to no-price items.
- Fairy kiss item fixes.
- DEX minigame improvements.
- Companion stat adjustments.
- Added notifications to the event log for quest xp and gold collected while game is off.
- The Fairy Queen is up to something.
- In-action progress bar now blocks mouse input when focused.
- Game-wide particle fixes for GLES2.
- Achievement fixes.
