Build 1.0.3 is live! Fixes and info on future fixes!

Greetings fellow humans!

It's the start of day 3 of release and we've done a bunch of fixes. However, currently there are two important things.

We're still working on fixing the cloud saves! So if you're having that issue, hold on, we'll hopefully have that fixed soon. The difficulty has been upped significantly, if it's too hard now, please let us know!

Other than that, we have all these lovely changes for you based on your feedback!

Also, if you tell sixteen of your friends about this game you'll be my best friend.

v1.0.3