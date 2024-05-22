 Skip to content

VRChat update for 22 May 2024

Release 2024.2.2 Is now LIVE!

Release 2024.2.2 Is now LIVE! · Last edited 22 May 2024

Release 2024.2.2 is now live! This is build 1456, network compatible.

Available on all platforms. Check out our video patch notes below or head over to our docs to read the full list of changes.

Video Patch Notes:

