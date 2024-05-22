Update Notes for May 22nd

Hello everyone! Today we have a big version increase from 1.0.0 to 1.0.1, AMAZING, I know. This is because we're preparing for another switch patch which benefits from splitting up the updates in big chunky numbers. Anyway! Some fun fixes and even new features for today!

Changes

Added Online Leaderboards for the Daily Mountain challenge!

To help you with the daily mountain you now get two random Spirit Powers to help you!

Fixed the player's progress sometimes not being correctly loaded into the current player when continuing a suspended run.

Fixed a bug where jumping while rolling in a ball on the ground would shoot you in strange directions.

Fixed a bug where grabbing physics objects with two hands and then releasing in a pattern would allow you to fly all over the map with them.

Fixes for the altimeter sometimes not showing what you'd expect.

Fixes for the incorrect time being shown for runs on the Daily Mountain.

Extra checks the finish flag for the Daily Mountain always spawns.

Fixes for the procedural music on routes sometimes getting stuck.

Made walljumps slightly more intuitive.

Removed the invisible wall in Starwatching.

Tweaked the model for the throwable rope. Now no longer looks like it can be picked up after throwing.

Made the CatOwner questline more likely to appear.

Fix for interior players sometimes behaving oddly when continuing from a suspended run.

Changed naming convention for savefile backups.

Fix for unintuitive behaviour on the Spirit Totem menu.

Fix for floating grabby creature being able to pull the player and objects inside geometry.

Hope to see you all on the leaderboards!