Wipe Announcement and Season 7

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



📢 Attention Survivors! Upcoming Wipe Announcement 📢

We wanted to give you a heads-up that a wipe is on the horizon! While we don't have an exact date yet, the latest it will happen is the 28th of May.

🔄 Wipe Details:

All progress will be wiped except for the skins on your Steam account and Premium X-Coin.

This includes items on PVE and PVP servers, bases, global inventories, and in game cash (X-coin is not wiped).

🔥 Why This Matters:

It's the perfect time to jump in, use all your gear, and make the most of your current progress.

Let your friends know a wipe is coming and get ready for an exciting new season!

Prepare for a fresh start and an epic new journey in XERA: Survival! Stay tuned for more updates and enjoy the final days of the current season. 🎮✨