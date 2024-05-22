 Skip to content

XERA: Survival update for 22 May 2024

Wipe Announcement and Season 7

Share · View all patches · Build 14457025 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 16:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.


📢 Attention Survivors! Upcoming Wipe Announcement 📢

We wanted to give you a heads-up that a wipe is on the horizon! While we don't have an exact date yet, the latest it will happen is the 28th of May.

🔄 Wipe Details:
All progress will be wiped except for the skins on your Steam account and Premium X-Coin.
This includes items on PVE and PVP servers, bases, global inventories, and in game cash (X-coin is not wiped).

🔥 Why This Matters:
It's the perfect time to jump in, use all your gear, and make the most of your current progress.
Let your friends know a wipe is coming and get ready for an exciting new season!

Prepare for a fresh start and an epic new journey in XERA: Survival! Stay tuned for more updates and enjoy the final days of the current season. 🎮✨

Changed depots in communityqa branch

View more data in app history for build 14457025
Windows 64-bit XERA Content Depot 625341
