Wipe Announcement and Season 7

📢 Attention Survivors! Upcoming Wipe Announcement 📢
We wanted to give you a heads-up that a wipe is on the horizon! While we don't have an exact date yet, the latest it will happen is the 28th of May.
🔄 Wipe Details:
All progress will be wiped except for the skins on your Steam account and Premium X-Coin.
This includes items on PVE and PVP servers, bases, global inventories, and in game cash (X-coin is not wiped).
🔥 Why This Matters:
It's the perfect time to jump in, use all your gear, and make the most of your current progress.
Let your friends know a wipe is coming and get ready for an exciting new season!
Prepare for a fresh start and an epic new journey in XERA: Survival! Stay tuned for more updates and enjoy the final days of the current season. 🎮✨
