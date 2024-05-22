Draggable Windows and Help/Tutorial Updates - v0.5.0.85

Most in-game windows are now draggable (tutorial, ship comms, trading and worker control). Windows still behave as previously (only one of these shown at a time), but now they can be dragged and position remembered. If this all functions correctly i should be able to improve this further (show multiple, maybe dockable, other possibilities?).

Additional couple of example videos in the tutorial (airlocks and ship comms), and added missing text for latest changes. Help also updated.

Also tidied up some more sound effects. Thought it was a bit odd that some ship engines sounds still played when game paused. So now when the game is paused, all those sfx should pause (except background noise and music).

Oh and a seed can be set in sandbox mode now. So you can replay the same map if you wish. Note the same seed in scenario currently generates a different map (as additional scenario events are generated here), however it might be possible to alter this so map generation is before any scenario based setup, so map would be the same.

Patch notes:-

Ship comms, trading, worker control and tutorial windows are now draggable.

Can now set a seed in sandbox game.

Improve: Additional airlock and ship comms tutorial vidoes.

Improve: Include make top priority job info to tutorial.

Improve: Include visitor and jukebox info to help.

Fix: Pause all in-game sfx on pause game (ship engines/lasers).

Nick