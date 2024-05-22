- New ability: Reset, restores target to it's original state.
- New ability: Remove key abilities, removes abilities such as Charge and Poisoned.
- Removed '=' from set popup text, could be confused with '-'.
- Paralyzed is now removed at end of turn instead. (it works with 1)
- Paralyze and Poisonous default value is now 1.
- Paralyze and Poisonous are now stackable.
- 'Enemy discards 2 top cards from deck' top word is now optional.
- Added entry about auras and on abilities to manual.
- Fix 'Summon a random <stat> minion' not respecting 'usable in random' checkbox.
- Fix 'Summon a random <stat> minion' not always working correctly.
- Fix error that could occur when saving.
- Fix issue where discard would only discard more than 1.
- Fix issue with renaming in editor.
- Fix issue with Create Game.
- Fix issue with remove.
- Fix issue with aura.
- Fix issue with sim AI.
Card Battle Simulator update for 22 May 2024
Update 61.14 - Reset ability
Patchnotes via Steam Community
