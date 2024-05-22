 Skip to content

Card Battle Simulator update for 22 May 2024

Update 61.14 - Reset ability

Share · View all patches · Build 14456878 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 15:13:14 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New ability: Reset, restores target to it's original state.
  • New ability: Remove key abilities, removes abilities such as Charge and Poisoned.
  • Removed '=' from set popup text, could be confused with '-'.
  • Paralyzed is now removed at end of turn instead. (it works with 1)
  • Paralyze and Poisonous default value is now 1.
  • Paralyze and Poisonous are now stackable.
  • 'Enemy discards 2 top cards from deck' top word is now optional.
  • Added entry about auras and on abilities to manual.
  • Fix 'Summon a random <stat> minion' not respecting 'usable in random' checkbox.
  • Fix 'Summon a random <stat> minion' not always working correctly.
  • Fix error that could occur when saving.
  • Fix issue where discard would only discard more than 1.
  • Fix issue with renaming in editor.
  • Fix issue with Create Game.
  • Fix issue with remove.
  • Fix issue with aura.
  • Fix issue with sim AI.

