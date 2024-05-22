Standable Full Body Estimation v2.0 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14456838 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 16:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Standable v2.0 is a full rewrite of Standable: Full Body Estimation. This gave the opportunity to add new systems like Seat Estimation and Mixed Tracking, but it also gave the opportunity to vastly improve what was already there, adding that bit much more polish. Hope you enjoy!

Make sure to watch through the (not so quick) QuickStart Guide video to get a grasp of how to use v2.0!

All New User Interface

Fresh new UI to personalize your Standable experience to your liking.

Sit/Lay Pose Adjustment sliders for more control over your pose.

Adjustable hip sway and hip counterbalance movement.

Enable/Disable Trackers on the fly without restarting.

New tracker models that dynamically change color based on tracking status.

Over 30 new tracker icons to represent the Standable virtual trackers. We like to call them "Standabuddies".

IK/Estimation Improvements

Rewritten from the ground up for a better more immersive experience.

Implemented Smart Lay Rotation (no more body weirdly following your hands!).

Improved Lay/Body Rolling.

Improved walk gait naturalness.

Smoothed out transitions between poses.

more!



New Advanced Estimation Options

New Seat Estimation: Sit down on a chair or other surfaces and Standable will now blend into a proper seated pose!

Advanced Chest Estimation: Put hands near shoulders to dynamically move the chest.

Mixed Tracking

Have real FBT devices? Combine them with Standable for the best of both worlds!

Fill in the gaps using Standable!

Enable fallback triggers to allow linked FBT devices to fallback to Standable.

Smooth out tracker data (currently only basic interpolation. More advanced methods will be implemented in future updates).

Quick Consistent Calibration

Align the Standable skeleton to your avatar using new Alignment options for consistent and accurate calibration.

Pencil Pose for quick mixed tracking calibration.

Smart Offsets for consistent mixed tracking calibration.

And much more!

Not everything in v2.0 is mentioned here in the patch notes. If you have issues with v2.0 or want to join the awesome Standable community, feel free to join the Official Standable Discord!

It has been a long journey building Standable v2.0. I want to thank all of my Patreon members for their continued support throughout this past year and the wonderful Beta Testers for breaking my horrible code. Standable v2.0 would not exist if it weren't for them <3