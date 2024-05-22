Day 1 Patch || Bug Fixes & New Features!

Bug Fixes:
- Fixed bailing after Cartwheel / Double Arabian
- Fixed character clipping through walls when switching from pigeon
- Fixed infinite point farming glitch while hanging and ejecting (K&M)
- Fixed unintentional precision landing from dive roll
- Fixed respawning in a hanging state
- Fixed animation overlap from dive roll landing to climb
- If bailing in FP the camera will now automatically set you back to FP
- Fixed certain checkpoints not registering in School Trial 2
- Fixed unintentional dive roll when performing backhand springs
- Fixed wrong cat pass K&M icon in the controls menu
- Fixed doing precision landings in reverse
- Fixed respawning in the wrong-facing direction in FP
-
Added:
- Added slow motion toggle/hold option
- Added slow motion speed settings
- Added Cartwheels & Back Handsprings in first-person
Changed files in this update