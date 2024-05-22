 Skip to content

Rooftops & Alleys: The Parkour Game update for 22 May 2024

Day 1 Patch || Bug Fixes & New Features!

Share · View all patches · Build 14456795 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 15:13:19 UTC by Wendy

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed bailing after Cartwheel / Double Arabian
  • Fixed character clipping through walls when switching from pigeon
  • Fixed infinite point farming glitch while hanging and ejecting (K&M)
  • Fixed unintentional precision landing from dive roll
  • Fixed respawning in a hanging state
  • Fixed animation overlap from dive roll landing to climb
  • If bailing in FP the camera will now automatically set you back to FP
  • Fixed certain checkpoints not registering in School Trial 2
  • Fixed unintentional dive roll when performing backhand springs
  • Fixed wrong cat pass K&M icon in the controls menu
  • Fixed doing precision landings in reverse
  • Fixed respawning in the wrong-facing direction in FP

Added:

  • Added slow motion toggle/hold option
  • Added slow motion speed settings
  • Added Cartwheels & Back Handsprings in first-person

