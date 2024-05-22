Beta_Branch Hotfix | EA 1.5.2 #28865

Greetings beta scientists,
Another day, another bunch of scientific improvements for our beta branch:
CHANGED:
- Upgrade Station - improved sounds to better match the animation states of the device
- Fuel, if connected to Sprinklers, disables them
- Fuel Tank - added visual bar indicating the level of fuel
- Aquarium for Moths - new visual layout inside the device
- Localization
FIXED:
- Moths do not disappear from the Aquarium for Moths after loading a game anymore
- Fuel-level liquid visuals do not show an empty Fuel Tank after loading a game anymore
- The fuel Tank is no longer pumping fuel to the connected empty Water Tank (mixing liquids in containers is not possible)
Thanks and we hope to see this on a live branch very soon!
FFH Team
Changed depots in rel-next-shipping branch