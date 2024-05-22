 Skip to content

Forever Skies update for 22 May 2024

Beta_Branch Hotfix | EA 1.5.2 #28865

Share · View all patches · Build 14456739 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 16:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings beta scientists,

Another day, another bunch of scientific improvements for our beta branch:

CHANGED:

  • Upgrade Station - improved sounds to better match the animation states of the device
  • Fuel, if connected to Sprinklers, disables them
  • Fuel Tank - added visual bar indicating the level of fuel
  • Aquarium for Moths - new visual layout inside the device
  • Localization

FIXED:

  • Moths do not disappear from the Aquarium for Moths after loading a game anymore
  • Fuel-level liquid visuals do not show an empty Fuel Tank after loading a game anymore
  • The fuel Tank is no longer pumping fuel to the connected empty Water Tank (mixing liquids in containers is not possible)

Thanks and we hope to see this on a live branch very soon!

FFH Team

