Beta_Branch Hotfix | EA 1.5.2 #28865

Build 14456739 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 16:09:15 UTC

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings beta scientists,

Another day, another bunch of scientific improvements for our beta branch:

CHANGED:

Upgrade Station - improved sounds to better match the animation states of the device

Fuel, if connected to Sprinklers, disables them

Fuel Tank - added visual bar indicating the level of fuel

Aquarium for Moths - new visual layout inside the device

Localization

FIXED:

Moths do not disappear from the Aquarium for Moths after loading a game anymore

Fuel-level liquid visuals do not show an empty Fuel Tank after loading a game anymore

The fuel Tank is no longer pumping fuel to the connected empty Water Tank (mixing liquids in containers is not possible)

Thanks and we hope to see this on a live branch very soon!

FFH Team