Bugz Bows and Curses update for 22 May 2024

0.6.4 Release notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14456696 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 15:06:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix input related bugs.
  • Fix bug with fade in after load.
  • Fix curse transition.
  • Rework some save data.
  • Add intro cutscene.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2103662
Linux Depot 2103663
